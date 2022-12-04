Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Lycanroc is the evolved form of Rockruff and a much-loved canine Pokemon first introduced to the franchise back in Generation 7’s Alola Region. Fortunately for fans, it was one of the lucky few selected to return in Generation 9’s Paldea Region in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, with all three of its different forms being obtainable in-game. If you’re searching for all three forms or perhaps just your favorite variant to add to your team, we’ve got everything you’ll need to know. Here’s all the information regarding how to get all Lycanroc forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As indicated on the map below, Lycanroc has multiple habitats throughout the Paldea Region, with most located in the North. The form of Lycanroc that appears within these habitats will change depending on the time of day, so keep this in mind when starting your hunt. To help you narrow things down and select specific areas to search, here’s a list of exact locations Lycanroc can be encountered:

North Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Six)

Alfornada

Glaseado Mountain

Medali

Montenevera

Tagtree Thicket

Zapapico

How to Get Midday Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Lycanroc’s Midday form can be obtained by hunting one down in the overworld or evolving a Rockruff. To hunt one down in Paldea, you’ll need to refer to the map above for Lycanroc’s habitats and ensure that your search takes place during the daytime.

Alternatively, you can evolve a Rockruff into Midday Lycanroc, as long as it does not have the Own Tempo Ability, as this Ability is unique to Rockruff’s Dusk form. To evolve your Rockruff into Lycanroc’s Midday form, you must raise your Rockruff until it reaches level 25 or higher and have it gain these levels during the daytime. If these prerequisites are met, Rockruff will automatically evolve into Lycanroc Midday form.

How to Get Midnight Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similarly to Midday Lycanroc, Midnight form Lycanroc can be obtained by locating and capturing one in the wilderness of Paldea or by evolving a Rockruff. To capture a Lycanroc Midnight form in the wild, you’ll need to set out on your hunt during the nighttime and stick to the habitats highlighted in yellow on the map above.

To obtain the Midnight form of Lycanroc through evolution, you will need any Rockruff that does not have the Own Tempo ability, as this is a unique ability locked to the Dusk form. Evolving Rockruff into Midnight form Lycanroc is as easy as raising your Rockruff until level 25 or higher and ensuring that it gains these levels at night. If you do so, Rockruff will automatically evolve into Midnight Lycanroc, and you’ll have a new werewolf friend to add to your team in no time.

How to Get Dusk Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Of the three Lycanroc forms, the Dusk form is the most tricky to obtain. This is due to its ability, as Dusk form Lycanroc can only evolve from a Dusk to Rockruff. These Rockruff have no visible differences from any other Rockruff but can be identified by the unique Own Tempo ability, which is locked specifically to its Dusk form. If you’re having trouble locating a Dusk to Rockruff, there is a static encounter for a Tera Dusk Rockruff in West Province (Area Three).

Once you have a Dusk Rockruff in your possession, evolving it is a relatively simple process. To evolve your Dusk Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc, you will need to raise it until level 25 or higher and have it gain these levels during dusk. You can check for the time of day by opening your map, and if the icon at the top is Orange, you’re in luck.

Alternatively, Dusk to Lycanroc appears to have a spawn location in North Province (Area One) but is an extremely rare Pokemon with a low chance of appearing. This might make hunting for this specific form a little tricky, so it’s recommended to capture the Tera Rockruff if you want to save time.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get all Lycanroc forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful information, lists, and gameplay guides, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide range of topics that can help you through your journey in Paldea, such as the best Iron Moth nature, where to find Shell Bell, and how to get the Shiny Charm.

