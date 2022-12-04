Image Credit: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Flabebe is a Fairy-Type Pokemon among the lucky specimens selected to return in Generation 9 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. Flabebe is an adorable little creature, but also one that comes in five different forms, all of which are different color variations. If you’re a true Pokemon collector, you’re probably wondering how to get every color on your journey through Paldea, but don’t worry; we’ve got everything you’ll need to know. Here is how to get all Flabebe forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Flabebe in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As indicated on the map below, Flabebe is found in various habitats scattered throughout Paldea. Its Pokedex entry states that it likes to live near flowers, so narrowing your search down to such areas will help your search. However, Flabebe is a rare Pokemon with a low spawn rate, so if you need more specific information and guidance, feel free to check out our complete guide on where to find and catch Flabebe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to get all Flabebe Forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Though Flabebe has multiple forms that you can collect, searching for them all may prove a little difficult. Unlike other Pokemon with multiple forms, such as Deerling, Flabebe doesn’t seem to have set locations where each color will spawn. Rather, it appears that any color of Flabebe has a chance of spawning within its habitats, with one area, in particular, being known for its success in homing all five variants:

Flabebe (Blue Flower)

Flabebe (Red Flower)

Flabebe (Orange Flower)

Flabebe (Yellow Flower)

Flabebe (White Flower)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Though there is currently no confirmation on if there are specific set areas for each color to spawn, one location in Paldea is proven to be the perfect search area for all colors of Flabebe. This area is the small island off the coast of Levincia, where you can find and catch all five colors of Flabebe with a bit of time and patience.

You can also create Encounter Type: Fairy sandwiches to boost the chance of Flabebe spawning, as it is a rare Pokemon to encounter. Using these sandwiches will give a better chance of Flabebe appearing and hopefully cut down the time needed for you to seek out all the colors you’re looking for.

That's everything you need to know about how to get all Flabebe forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

