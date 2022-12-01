How to Escape Cop Chases Easily in Need for Speed Unbound

Image Source: Criterion Games

Nothing raises the stakes in a racing game like the police on your tail and money on the line. In Need for Speed Unbound the cops might pursue you multiple times as you go about your day and compete in races. You’re probably wondering how you can outsmart the badge and make clean getaways, so here’s everything you need to know on how to escape the cops easily in Need for Speed Unbound.

How Do I Outrun the Cops in Need for Speed Unbound? Answered

Speed is your best friend when it comes to outrunning the cops, but you need to remain in control to avoid damaging your car and getting trapped. If you trash your car, you won’t be fast anymore and could be busted. The best plan is to find a straight stretch of road and use your nitro boost to leave the cops in the dust.

Image Source: Criterion Games

Trying to make sudden turns to confuse your pursuit slows you down, so use this strategy sparingly because it can help. When the police try to run you off the road, brake suddenly and let them pass in front of you.

When you return to the garage at the end of the day, your heat resets and the police won’t remember the previous chases. When you get enough money and complete challenges, you’ll have access to even faster rides and escaping becomes easier.

That’s everything we have on how to escape cop chases in Need for Speed Unbound. Check out some of our other Need for Speed content like changing the difficulty level, so many customization options, and the soundtrack.

