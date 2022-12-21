How To Complete The Skate Park Challenge In High On Life

Similar to other action adventurous shooting games, High on Life involves a variety of entertaining challenges for the loopers to complete. One such challenge, in particular, is the Skate Park which requires you to earn a fair amount of points in under a minute by showcasing your cool skateboarding tricks. Our High on Life has got you covered with all the steps to complete the Skate Park Challenge.

The primary objective of the Skate Park challenge is to earn a total of 42,069 points by skating around the park. For this quest, you will be given 60 seconds, and failing to reach the threshold will require you to start the challenge all over again. Although the score seems really high, we know some really cool tips and tricks to gain plenty of score points in just a few seconds. But before that, here’s how to activate this challenge.

This challenge is located in Zephyr Paradise’s Upper Valley biome. In order to activate it, you must purchase a Warp Disc from Blorto’s hut in Blim City, which costs around 8x Warp Crystals. Once you have the disc, head to the above-mentioned location and interact with the portal to start the challenge. There you’ll also find a bunch of teenage NPCs who will encourage you to take this quest.

After speaking with NPCs, you’ll be given a skateboard to complete this challenge. The easiest way to score points is by using your jet pack to stay in the air for a long time. Floating in the air grants you bonus points and a multiplier, so make sure to spam your jet pack button. Apart from this, you’ll need to focus on the hook bugs in order to float in the air.

Once you have a few seconds left, make sure you touch the ground in order to ensure all the points earned are counted for the challenge. If you manage to reach the milestone of 42,069 points, then the Skate Park challenge will be marked as completed, and you’ll receive a Luglox Chest containing Pesos for your efforts.

That’s everything you need to know on beating the Skate Park challenge in High on Life. Be sure to check out our related content down below to keep you up to speed on the game, such as our review and guide to using warp discs.

