Are you having issues connecting to Escape From Tarkov? If you’ve already made an effort to troubleshoot your network and the game, then it’s likely a server-side issue. In that case, you’ll find our guide on how to check Escape From Tarkov server status very helpful in this situation.

How to Check Server Status For Escape From Tarkov

Considering Escape From Tarkov has been around for quite a few years now, there are several sites you can use to check the game’s server status. What’s arguably the best and fastest way to see if the game is down is to visit the official Escape From Tarkov status page, with Downdetector being a decent measure stick for live issues.

On EFT’s own status page, they give a bevy of information, such as the current status for individual services like the website, forum, matchmaking, and more.

Additionally, half of the site is dedicated to official Tweets from the developers, as well as current and upcoming issues, including updates.

Is Escape From Tarkov Down?

According to the official Escape From Tarkov status page, as of 3:28 PM EST, all services are up and running; however, an update was implemented on Dec. 28, 2022, so be aware that issues may arise during the first 48 hours of the update’s release.

There you have, folks: everything you need to know on how to check Escape From Tarkov server status. For more related content, new players should definitely get acquainted with the best beginner maps, in addition to learning how to rotate items.

