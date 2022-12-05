How to Catch Zwelious & Evolve Into Hydreigon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Hydreigon has a lot of potential in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet because it has high Special Attack and decent Speed. If you’re wondering how to add this Dragon to your Pokedex, here’s everything you need to know on how to catch Zweilous and evolve it into Hydreigon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where To Catch Zweilous in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Zweilous is a Scarlet exclusive and reclusive cave dweller, so you’ll have to patiently wait for it to spawn. It’s only found in the northern half of Paldea, so you won’t see any en route to Alfornada; caves at the base of Glaseado Mountain are your best bet. If you only see Deino, you’ll want to just catch that instead, especially since it has a wider territory. Violet players will have to trade for Deino and evolve it up to get the three Pokedex entries.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How To Evolve Zweilous in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Zweilous evolves into Hydreigon at level 64, with no special gimmicks to trip you up; surprisingly, this is only 14 levels after Deino evolves at level 50. Training using Let’s Go mode and a Lucky Egg will save time getting Deino or Zweilous to evolve at such a high level.

Overall, Hydreigon’s weaknesses may outweigh its strengths: a x4 Fairy weakness is easy to exploit, Levitate is ok but there’s multiple abilities that would be a big improvement. Iron Jugulis covers its weaknesses better because it’s part Flying and Quark Drive means a big Special Attack boost.

That’s everything we have on where to find Zweilous and evolve it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the other version exlcusives. the best nature for Garchomp, and how to catch Stonjourner.

