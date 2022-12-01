Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Stonjourner might be the best Pokemon from Galar that is also found in Paldea because it has the awesome Power Spot ability, which boosts the power of ally moves by 30%. You’re probably wondering how to add this Pokemon to your team, so here’s everything you need to know on how to catch Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where Do You Catch Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Stonjourner is a Pokemon Scarlet exclusive that lives in the Asado Desert and spawns fairly often. If you play Pokemon Violet, you’ll have to trade for it; you can offer Violet exclusive Eiscue in exchange using 0319-0320 as a trade code.

If you’re planning on adding this Pokemon to your competitive team, you’ll want to breed one with good IVs and a Careful nature. The extra Special Defense points can make all the difference against moves like Energy Ball.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Stonjourner has great Defense and Attack, so Iron Defense, Body Press, and Rock Slide are great moves to teach it. Consider giving this Pokemon Wide Guard to protect your team from opposing Rock Slides, Earthquakes, and Muddy Water. This Pokemon has low Special Defense and is vulnerable to Water, Grass, and Ground special moves.

That’s everything we have on catching a Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, like the top 10 rare Pokemon, every starter evolution, and all the map icons.

Related Posts