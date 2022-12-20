How to Open Human Haven Locked Door in High on Life

The latest video game from the minds and voices behind Rick and Morty, High on Life is a comedy shooter that places players in the shoes of a gamer that is now tasked with saving the world from aliens. To do this, they’ll need to work together with a bunch of talking guns, solving puzzles and killing plenty of bad guys that are in the way. Some challenges are harder than others, though, including figuring out how to open the locked door in Human Haven in High on Life. Here is everything you need to know.

Now, it’s important to note that this actually leads to the secret ending for High on Life. If, for some reason, you’ve gotten here and you haven’t reached the end of the game, and don’t want to be spoiled, come back after defeating Garamantuous.

How to Unlock the Secret Ending in High on Life

After you beat Garamantuous, go to the portals and select Nova Sanctus. Once there, head to Clugg’s Office, and you’ll see that it’s pretty much empty, except for an interesting new access card you can now pick up.

Go to the Unknown Sector in the portals and select Human Haven, then use your jetpack to travel up to the door that says No Trespassing. Use your new access card key, and you’ll come upon a fan that can be stopped with Sweezy’s time-slow mechanic.

We won’t spoil what happens next, but go through the area, and you’ll see something that hints toward a possible sequel coming in the future. Go back downstairs to trigger the secret ending achievement, and you’re all set.

That is how to open the locked door in Human Haven in High on Life.

