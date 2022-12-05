How to Increase Inventory Space in The Callisto Protocol

Inventory management is one of the most integral mechanics to get a hang of in The Callisto Protocol. Only ammo stacks on top of itself, meaning you’ll need to carefully consider how many healing items, GRP Batteries, and sellable resources you keep on yourself at any given time. Even then though, you’ll likely hit a point where it’s too much to deal with, resulting in you needing to figure out how to increase your inventory space in The Callisto Protocol.

Fortunately, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for.

How to Get More Inventory Space in The Callisto Protocol

So we’ve got good news and bad news. The bad news is that you can only upgrade your inventory space one time in the Callisto Protocol, and it doesn’t give you that big of an upgrade. The good news, though, is that you don’t need to spend any Callisto Credits on the upgrade and and obtain it automatically after reaching a certain point in the game’s main story.

Specifically, you’ll need to reach the end of the third chapter of the game, titled Habitat. It’s at this point that you and Elias fit yourselves with Security Suits which will allow you to set out into the snowy terrain outside of the prison. The two of you are then separated by Officer Ferris, and once you regain control of Jacob, you’ll be notified that his health and inventory space have been upgraded thanks to his wearing the Security Suit.

As mentioned above, though, this isn’t exactly a huge inventory space increase. You only get a few extra slots to work with, and they’ll fill up quickly due to your acquiring more weapons and the ammo for them as the game goes on. As such, you’ll still need to be diligent about managing your inventory and ensuring you only hold onto the items you absolutely need.

Hopefully this cleared up how to increase your inventory space in The Callisto Protocol. For more on the game, we’ve got guides on other topics like how to heal, whether or not the game is co-op, and what Energy Converters do. we’ve also got tons of other articles related to the game, which you can peruse down below.

