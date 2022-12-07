How to Get Fire and Forget Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 & What Its God Roll Is

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get Fire and Forget in Destiny 2.

The AI Rasputin has returned in Destiny 2 in the Season of the Seraph. Previously, Rasputin was the main focus of the Season of Worthy, where it introduced new guns known as “Seraph” weapons for Guardians to use. Now in Season 19, Seraph weapons have returned to the loot pool once more for all to enjoy, including a brand new Linear Fusion Rifle known as the Fire and Forget. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Fire and Forget Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Fire and Forget Linear Fusion Rifle

Image via Bungie.net

To obtain a Fire and Forget efficiently, the fastest way to do so would be to play the new seasonal activity, Heist Battlegrounds. At the end of each battleground, after defeating the final boss, two chests will spawn with loot. One will open automatically to give players some loot, while the second one will remain locked unless you use 500 Seraph Codes to open it. If you spend 500 Seraph Codes and open the second chest, you are guaranteed to earn new Season 19 weapons or armor, including the new Fire and Forget Linear Fusion Rifle.

On a side note, as you progress into the season, more options will become available for you to earn more, such as Umbral Engram focusing on it. However, until that feature becomes available, you should stick to playing Core activities like Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit to earn Seraph Codes, then run Heist Battlegrounds to then spend your Seraph Codes to earn yourself a Fire and Forget.

What Is the God Roll for Fire and Forget?

The Fire and Forget is a Stasis Linear Fusion Rifle with a diverse set of perks. Unfortunately, for those looking for a DPS machine like Reed’s Regret, another Stasis Linear, then you’ve come to the wrong place. However, since Reed’s Regret isn’t available anymore, Fire and Forget is a solid replacement. The God Roll you should be looking for is Field Prep and Focused Fury.

Field Prep grants faster reload, stow, and ready speed while you are crouched with the weapon, while Focused Fury gives a 20% increase in damage for 11 seconds after landing half of the magazine as precision hits. If you enhance these perks via crafting, the buffs they give will also be increased.

Overall, this weapon won’t Out-DPS other Linears, such as Reed’s or Cataclysmic from the Vow of the Disciple Raid, but it’s still a solid overall choice in case the last two options aren’t available to you.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Fire and Forget Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to complete the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon, or how to complete the Vox Obsurca quest.

Related Posts