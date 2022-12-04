How to Get Ex Caliber Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1, introducing a range of new weapons to the loot pool. One such firearm, in particular, is the new powerful, semi-automatic Ex Caliber Rifle which fires a ballistic blade at your enemies that detonates mere moments later. If you’re curious to get your hands down on this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Ex Caliber Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to Find Ex Caliber Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Similar to other weapons, the Ex Caliber Rifle spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops. Apart from this, players can obtain its rarest variant by defeating the Ageless Champion boss at the citadel.

Image source: Epic Games

Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding an Ex Caliber Rifle is not a daunting task. So drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops.

Ex Caliber Rifle – Stats & Rarities

Ex Caliber Rifle is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:

Uncommon

DPS: 30

Headshot Damage: 75

Fire-Rate: 0.62

Magazine Size: 3

Reload Time: 5.5s

Common

DPS: 40

Headshot Damage: 100

Fire-Rate: 0.62

Magazine Size: 3

Reload Time: 5.35s

Rare

DPS: 50

Headshot Damage: 75

Fire-Rate: 0.62

Magazine Size: 3

Reload Time: 5.2s

Epic

DPS: 60

Headshot Damage: 150

Fire-Rate: 0.62

Magazine Size: 3

Reload Time: 5.05s

Legendary

DPS: 70

Headshot Damage: 125

Fire-Rate: 0.62

Magazine Size: 3

Reload Time: 5.2s

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding Ex Caliber Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

