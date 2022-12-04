How to Get Doom Slayer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

The highly anticipated Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has officially arrived, with a range of new skins and character outfits. In the latest season, Epic Games collaborated with the Doom video game franchise to bring their iconic character, The Doom Slayer, to Fortnite. In fact, a cinematic trailer showcasing the DOOM’s Doom Slayer has also been published on Fortnite’s official YouTube channel. If you’re wondering how to get Doom Slayer in Fortnite, we’re are to help.

How to Get Fortnite Doom Slayer Skin

Doom Slayer is a part of the premium rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass. Therefore, the only way to get the Doom Slayer outfit is by purchasing the latest season’s battle pass for 950 V-Bucks or buying the Fortnite Crew subscription.

After that, level up your Fortnite account to unlock tier 26, which ultimately rewards you with the Doom Slayer outfit.

Image source: Epic Games

Besides the Fortnite x Doom crossover, Chapter 4 Season 1 adds several iconic playable characters, including Marvel’s Hulk, popular YouTuber Mr. Beast, and Geralt from The Witcher. Epic Games have already showcased these characters in action in the latest cinematic trailer.

How to Unlock Battle Pass Tiers Fast in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

You can quickly level up your Battle Pass in the following ways:

Gaining Experience (XP) by Earning Medals During a Match

Completing Challenges

Level Up Season Level

Achievement Milestones

Killing Enemy Players

Apart from these, you can purchase tier by heading to the battle pass tab at the top of the screen. Once you’re in, click the Purchase Rewards button, which will take you to a new screen where you can adjust the number of rewards you wish to purchase. In case you do not have enough V-Bucks, the purchase button will redirect you V-Bucks purchase page. However, it’s worth noting that no levels can be purchased after level 100.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Doom Slayer outfit in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

