Doomfist Buffs & Sojourn Nerfs: Overwatch 2 Season 2 Meta Explained

While all characters got some tweaks in Overwatch 2 Season 2, no Doomfit and Sojourn got some sizeable changes. This definitely might shift Sojourn to the back burner for some players while making Doomfist a new favorite. Here is a full explanation of the Doomfist buffs and the Sojourn nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 2.

All Doomfist Overwatch 2 Season 2 Changes

Doomfist got one of the biggest adjustments of any hero for Overwatch 2, as he was swapped into the Tank class. However, one lingering requirement to deal damage has now been removed, and players should feel more comfortable giving him a go.

Previously, his Rocket Punch main attack did the most damage when the struck enemy was hit into a wall due to the knockback. This made Doomfist rather useless in open areas where the knockback factor wasn’t nearly enough. The wall impact damage has been dropped from 20-40 to 10-30. Now, a direct Rocket Punch hit will do somewhere between 25-50 damage.

The hefty version, Empowered Rocket Punch, is now easier to achieve. The damage needed to be blocked with Power Fist in order to empower the Rocket Punch is now 80, with a half-second increase in duration and a now seven-second cooldown. Additionally, his Meteor Strike ultimate will empower the Rocket Punch automatically.

His passive that increases health temporarily upon doing ability damage will now be 40 health a hit, making Doomfist a much better up-close fighter.

All Sojourn Overwatch 2 Season 2 Changes

Sojourn in Season 1 was a terror on a map. More often than not, Sojourn players could snipe better than a Widowmaker could. This was mostly due to the fact that her Alt-Fire rail shots could go 70 meters without any drop in damage. The new maximum range before damage falters is only 40 meters.

Sojourn can no longer take down a full 200 HP hero with a single fully charged headshot, as her critical damage multiplier has been dropped from 2 to 1.5. Enemies will still feel those hits, but they won’t get vaporized.

The one buff she got in the new season is that each projectile does 10 damage (up from 9) with her primary fire. Seeing as a chunk of her reasoning to stay ranged is now gone, Sojourn players might have to adjust to being right in the action at all times.

You can find more on the buffs, nerfs, and patch notes over here.

That is everything you need to know about the Doomfist buffs and Sojourn nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 2. If you’ve not yet jumped into the new season, we have a guide showing off all of the new battle pass items that might change your mind.

