Top 10 Best Steam Winter Sale 2022 Deals to Treat Yourself To

The mighty Steam Winter Sale has begun, and there are plenty of games for players of any genre preference. With huge sales like this, it isn’t always easy to comb through to find the best games on offer, so we’ve taken the work out of it.

Here are the ten best games offered in the 2022 Steam Winter Sale. The sale will end on Jan. 5, so you have a bit of time to pick up anything you might want.

Valheim

Image Source: Iron Gate AB

Original Price: $19.99 – Sale Price: $13.99

Valheim was released onto Steam Early Access in February 2021 and almost immediately took off. The Survival crafting game follows Norse mythology, and there can be up to 10 players in a single world. For this price, nothing is keeping you from talking your friends in it to really take over the world of Valheim.

If you can’t gather that many friends, the game is currently ranked 18th when it comes to the number of players over the last 30 days. With that, it is highly likely you can make some new ones.

RimWorld

Image Source: Ludeon Studios

Original Price: $35.99 – Sale Price: $27.99

If you enjoy games where you just get to enjoy watching a unique story unfold, RimWorld is a great choice. The draw of RimWorld is that it is a “story generator.” The whole game is AI controlled, but you can choose the AI as each one has a particular attitude and personality, so you’ll likely never get the same story twice.

RimWorld openly and proudly wears its Dwarf Fortress inspirations, so if you are a fan of that game, you’ll love this one.

Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition

Image Source: Gunfire Games

Original Price: $59.97 – Sale Price: $24.93

Remnant: From the Ashes sets itself apart from the wide selection of Soulslikes by being a really solid third-person shooter. The base game features several worlds that deliver a different selection of bosses every time you make your way through them, and you can reset them as many times as you wish for a new experience. Remnant: From the Ashes is also a fully three-player co-op.

The first DLC (included in the Complete Edition) even added a special roguelike mode so players can tackle the game’s several worlds with all new mechanics.

Noita

Image Source: Noita Games

Original Price: $19.99 – Sale Price: $9.99

Noita is a 2D dungeon-delving (seriously, you just kind of go downwards the whole way) sandbox roguelike. Every single pixel is “physically simulated,” meaning any chaos you cause can have ramifications. Suppose you see a bunch of wooden walls keeping you from a treasure chest; some fire can easily burn that down. However, the fire will spread if there is more flammable material nearby.

Not to mention, you’re also a wizard, and wands are the main weapon in the game. All wands can be customized with a myriad of spells so you can figure out the best loadout.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Image Source: Insomniac Games

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $44.99

If you somehow haven’t, this is the time to experience the best Spider-Man game there is, perhaps of all time. Not only are you getting the terrific experience of Marvel’s Spider-Man, but this is the Remastered version for the best possible look and feel. Plus, the PC modding community really took to this game, so if you can dream it, you can probably find it.

Only a week ago, PlayStation finally gave eager fans a release window for the sequel, so this is the perfect time to pick up this game.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Image Source: Techland

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $29.99

Lace-up the running shoes of protagonist Aiden Caldwell as he journeys into zombie-infested Villedor in search of his sister. Dying Light 2 was released earlier this year and quickly served as a perfect example of how parkour can easily work in video games. Plus, the loot and crafting mechanics mean that the weaponry only got better with the sequel. On top of that, you also get a terrific zombie game experience.

If you needed further proof that this is a worthwhile game, Twinfinite named Dying Light 2 Stay Human an honorable mention among our best RPGs of 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077

Image Source: CD Projekt RED

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $29.99

Cyberpunk 2077 was instantly infamous upon release due to the broken state it was in. However, after two years of extensive patching, players have finally been returning to find the game is an enjoyable experience when it actually works. While Cyberpunk 2077 will absolutely never fully shake off the controversy it caused, everyone should give this game a shot.

To the credit of developer CD Projekt RED, it didn’t cut and run. Instead, CDPR doubled down with an animated series on Netflix and a big expansion coming in 2023.

Coromon

Image Source: TRAGsoft

Original Price: $19.99 – Sale Price: $11.99

If you’re blown through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and are craving more of the traditional Pokemon experience, look no further than Coromon. Despite its looks, Coromon is far more than your average Pokemon clone, as it also offers plenty of native options that allow players to tweak the difficulty. Finally, a game that will make you follow the Nuzlocke run rules, no skirting the rules.

To top it off, have you ever wanted to be able to catch a Pokemon belonging to a trainer you’re battling? You can do just that in Coromon.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Image Source: Kojima Productions

Original Price: $39.99 – Sale Price: $23.99

As expected of a game by Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding is entirely unusual and unique. The game follows Sam Bridges, a courier in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Courier is the key phrase, as the majority of the game is Sam delivering various packages like a one-man UPS. While that sound admittedly bizarre, the courier tasks are also a rather serene and relaxing endeavor. Seeing as it’s also a Kojima title, Death Stranding is also both beautiful and cinematic.

Now is the perfect time to jump into the game as the sequel was just announced at the 2022 Game Awards, and there will also be a Dead Stranding will be film adaptation.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Image Source: Square Enix

Original Price: $69.99 – Sale Price: $39.89

While remakes and remasters are all the rage with varying results, the Final Fantasy VII Remake is head and shoulders above all the competition when it comes to making an old game new again. Square Enix isn’t just committing to the main game either, considering the recently released Crisis Core remake. With the second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake, Rebirth, coming next year, this is an excellent price to be prepared for it.

Whether you’re a huge fan of the PlayStation 1 original or just want to sit down and play a meaty, epic JRPG, this is a solid choice. Without a doubt, the Final Fantasy VII remake is the best-looking JRPG on the market.

