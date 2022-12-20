All Overwatch 2 Heroes, Ranked From Worst to Best

With 35 heroes to choose from in Overwatch 2, it can be difficult to determine which ones are better or stand above the rest of the pack. That’s where we come in. Here’s a full ranking of all Overwatch 2 characters, from worst to best.

Ranking the Best OW2 Heroes

35. Symmetra

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Poor Symmetra. Not only is she the worst DPS character in Overwatch 2, she’s pretty much just the worst character in the game overall. She’s great in very specific situations, including Capture the Flag, but as a DPS character, she’s just awfully underwhelming and lackluster.

34. Doomfist

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Switching Doomfist over to the tank role was probably a good idea, as his spot as a DPS character was a weird one. However, compared to the rest of the tanks we have, he’s fairly underwhelming as well, and also very situational. He’s meant to dive, but Winston does that already. Just better.

33. Mei

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mei received a huge nerf in Overwatch 2, as her primary fire no longer freezes her foes completely. She can still make a huge impact with Blizzard, but outside of that, her primary and secondary fires aren’t that great in terms of damage output.

32. Wrecking Ball

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Wrecking Ball can cause a lot of damage if you’re up against a team that doesn’t know how to deal with him. However, there are too many counters that just completely stop him in his tracks. The moment Wrecking Ball loses momentum, he just becomes a sitting duck.

31. Cassidy

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cassidy’s still an okay DPS option in Overwatch 2; the problem is that his role is already filled by other DPS characters that are more mobile than him. His High Noon ult can still space out the enemy team, but his kit took a big hit when Blizzard removed the Flashbang stun.

30. Mercy

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mercy is easily one of the worst healers in the game, as that’s basically all she does: heal. In a 5v5 format, having your fifth member put out minimal damage can really hurt your team in a lot of situations. Sure, she can still shoot at foes with her pistol, but her primary job is follow someone around and heal them, and that doesn’t work quite as well in Overwatch 2.

29. Reinhardt

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Reinhardt’s stock has definitely taken a nosedive in Overwatch 2. He works well as a literal shield, but with so many characters capable of flanking, diving, and catching you off-guard, Reinhardt often feels like he has nothing to do but stand there helplessly while getting pelted by bullets.

28. Zenyatta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Zenyatta used to be regarded as a top tier support character, but with the time-to-kill getting shortened drastically and with just one tank available for peeling, he’s a lot more susceptible to flankers. He still gets one-shot by snipers, he’s still really immobile, and that makes him more of a liability than anything.

27. Torbjorn

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Torbjorn’s actually not a horrible DPS option in Overwatch 2, but he’s still a rather situational character. His turrets can help with locking down an area, as does Molten Core, which can often shut down Kiriko’s Kitsune Rush whenever the enemy team makes a big push.

26. Roadhog

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Roadhog is another tank character that hasn’t really benefited from the switch to the 5v5 format. He’s no longer able to roam freely and flank teams, as he’s the only tank on his own team and he needs to protect his teammates. Unfortunately, his kit doesn’t really lend itself well to team protection, as he’s still a pretty selfish character that focuses on individual kills.

25. Baptiste

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Baptiste is an okay support option in Overwatch 2, though he’s not quite as easy to use as some of the other characters in the role, and his healing numbers aren’t exactly that impressive. He’s basically a jack of all trades, and is able to heal, provide support and defense, while dealing damage at the same time.

24. Brigitte

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Brigitte was a lot stronger in the first game, thanks to her ability to stun foes and provide extra shields for her team. She’s a bit less effective in Overwatch 2 now, but you can bet that it’ll be harder to kill your opponents if they have a Brigitte on their team.

23. Echo

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Echo’s biggest strength is her versatility and unpredictability. Her biggest drawback, though, is that as an airborne character, she’s often far removed from her team, and she can’t exactly hold her own in air fights against Pharah either.

22. Bastion

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Bastion is still a solid pick in Overwatch 2. He can’t stay in his turret form indefinitely anymore, but he’s also a lot more flexible now. He’s basically a more damage-oriented version of Soldier, but without the ability to heal. His ult could definitely use a buff, though.

21. Soldier: 76

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Soldier: 76 continues to be the best character to start with if you’re completely new to Overwatch. His kit is straightforward and easy to use, and he’s a great way to help with the onboarding process for newbies. He isn’t the best at dealing with flankers, but he’s a solid DPS option that will rarely let you down.

20. Junkrat

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Junkrat’s damage output continues to be insane, thanks to his ability to just lob grenades everywhere he goes. Of course, playing Junkrat well actually requires you to have good positioning and aim (contrary to popular belief), and haphazardly lobbing grenades won’t get you anywhere.

19. Sigma

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Sigma is another decent tank option in Overwatch 2, providing a lot of control for his team. His ult lets you toss the enemy team into the air before slamming them down into the ground for huge damage, and he’s also able to mitigate damage pretty well. His only drawback is that he’s not exactly very mobile, and his reload times are a bit on the slower side.

18. Winston

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Winston continues to be one of the best diving tanks in Overwatch 2, and his ability to really disrupt the enemy backlines is second to none. There are, of course, risks that come with this play style, including the low shield health and his low damage output. That said, if you’re able to time his cooldowns properly and jump in and out of danger as necessary, he can be very annoying to deal with.

17. Reaper

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

If you need to melt a tank in a hurry, Reaper is your go-to. Reaper might not be great in long range battles, but as a flanker and straight up tank killer, no one does it better than him.

16. Ashe

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Ashe is quickly rising up the ranks as one of the more popular DPS options in Overwatch 2. BOB is a fantastic ult that not only distracts the enemy team, but even kinda serves as a secondary tank in a pinch. Her Dynamite does good damage, while also giving her a bit of mobility. She’s a great all-rounder DPS hero in the right hands.

15. Lucio

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Don’t underestimate Lucio’s lower healing numbers. He’s the only character in the game with the unique ability to boost his team’s speed, and sometimes, that can make all the difference. He ferries his team to the objective quickly, and can also offer a good amount of protection with his healing aura and Sound Barrier.

14. Moira

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Moira was one of the most popular support options in the early days of Overwatch 2, thanks to her high healing and damage output. She’s incredibly versatile and mobile, with Fade letting her zip around quickly without damage, and her ult being able to pierce shields.

13. Hanzo

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

As a sniper character, Hanzo will only work wonders in the right hands. However, there’s no denying that he can offer lots of utility for his team. He can identify enemy positions with his Sonic Arrow, and can also one-shot pretty much any DPS or support character in the game.

12. Widowmaker

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Widowmaker occupies almost the same spot as Hanzo, but we’ve ranked her just a bit higher due to her increased mobility. Her grappling hook lets her escape danger more easily, and also lets her get into position almost anywhere she wants.

11. Pharah

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Pharah’s actually gotten a bit of a sneaky buff in Overwatch 2, thanks to the ping system. With the ability to fly up high into the air, she can quickly spot enemies and point them out to her team. Of course, her damage output continues to be insane as she can just rain down rockets on her foes.

10. Tracer

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tracer has remained virtually untouched since day one of Overwatch, and for good reason. She’s very well-balanced, and continues to be a great DPS pick for any team, assuming they can put her to good use of course. She’s able to flank enemies effectively, get out of danger quickly, and just irritate tanks to no end.

9. Kiriko

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Kiriko’s certainly not the best support in Overwatch 2, but she’s been very impressive thus far. She needs good sightlines to be effective, but her ability to harass the enemy team while supporting her own teammates cannot be understated. Not to mention the fact that she can just teleport out of harm’s way, even through walls. Kitsune Rush is also pretty nuts, as it drastically reduces cooldown times, allowing your team to significantly increase their damage output, and she can cleanse her teammates of any negative debuffs.

8. Junker Queen

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Junker Queen is a scary tank to go up against just because of how much she gets up in your face. Her melee attacks are devastating, she can rally her teammates by giving them extra health before a fight, and her dash just completely disrupts the enemy formation. Need we say more?

7. Sombra

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Sombra’s in a good spot in Overwatch 2 right now. Her hacking ability can seriously disrupt her foes, while also securing health packs for her own team. She’s a great flanker that’s often underestimated because of her lower damage output, but that should change soon.

6. Orisa

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Orisa was an underwhelming tank in the first game, but she’s a beast in Overwatch 2. Her kit encourages you to charge straight into enemy lines, she does huge amounts of damage with her heat gun, and she’s hard to kill to boot. She won’t fare well in long ranged battles, but if you ever let her get close, you’ll quickly learn why you should never do that.

5. Zarya

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Zarya now has the ability to protect two teammates with bubbles, and while that doesn’t sound like much, it can really change the tide of the battle. Aside from that, her kit hasn’t been adjusted all that much, and she continues to be one of the highest damage dealing tanks on the roster.

4. D.Va

D.Va is easily the strongest tank in Overwatch 2, thanks to the sheer amount of stuff she can do. She has high mobility, her Defense Matrix can shut down almost every ability in the game, and she’s just great at putting pressure on the enemy team overall.

3. Sojourn

One of the newest heroes to get added to the game, Sojourn is quickly proving to be a real force to be reckoned with. She seems straightforward enough at first glance, but her kit gives her lots of mobility, and makes her difficult to deal with. She’s able to slow down her enemies, one-shot DPS or support characters with a charged shot, and she can get away easily enough with her superjump.

2. Ana

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Ana is still the best support hero in the game, bar none. Her healing numbers are often at the top, not to mention the amount of utility she brings to the table. Her Sleep Dart can shut down ults, her Biotic Grenade can leave a team stranded without any heals, and her Nano Boost can serve as the push her team needs to win an objective. Kiriko’s Talisman does shut down her Biotic Grenade, but it’s hard to point at any other healer that’s just a better all-rounder than Ana.

1. Genji

Finally, Genji continues to be the top hero in Overwatch 2, thanks in no small part to the DPS role buffs. Increased speed after a kill only helps to make him more annoying, and his reduced cooldowns for Swift Strike make him even deadlier. He can counter a lot of powerful heroes in Overwatch 2, and is always a menace to deal with in the right hands.

That does it for our ranking of the best Overwatch 2 heroes from worst to best. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.