Best Activities & Gifts for Doctor Strange in Midnight Suns

The best way to power up the heroes in the Marvel Suns roster is to through raising an individual’s friendship level. Each character has their own likes and dislikes that you’ll have to navigate. There are certain characters you’ll want to focus on more than others. Here are the best gifts and activities for Doctor Strange in Midnight Suns.

What Activities & Gifts Does Doctor Strange Like Most in Midnight Suns? Answered

At points in the Midnight Suns, you’ll get the chance to invite a hero to an activity. Each activity is classified as bad, good, or great, depending on the character. For Doctor Strange, the great activity you’ll want to do with him is Meditate.

While these activities are in progress, you will get the chance to make dialogue choices that show up in sets of three. When it comes to the Sorcerer Supreme, you’ll want to pick the options that sound friendly and reassuring. There are no truly wrong answers, but some choices simply give a more considerable boost than others.

On top of these other two mechanics for raising friendship, you also have the option of giving a gift that will resonate with that character the most. You’ll find that the best gift for Doctor Strange is Dealing with Difficult Coworkers.

Using these three methods, you should be able to raise Doctor Strange’s friendship level to the maximum and get the “Did We Just Become Best Friends” trophy/achievement without too much trouble.

That is everything you need to know about the best gifts and activities for Doctor Strange in Midnight Suns. If you want to increase your friendship levels with Captain Marvel as well, we have a guide to help with that.

