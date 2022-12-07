Are There New Exotic Armor in Destiny 2 Season 19? Answered

Image Source: Activision

Destiny 2 Season 19 is finally here with plenty of new features, in-game content, and weapons to keep the game and your enjoyment level as fun and interesting as possible. There are many questions about what kind of weapons the game has for its players. If you’re wondering if there are new exotic armor in Destiny 2 Season 19, here’s the answer.

Does Destiny 2 Season 19 Have New Exotic Armor? Answered

Unfortunetly, there aren’t any new exotic armor in Destiny 2 Season 19. It’s strange, as there’s usually new exotic armor and weapons added with each new season, so it’s interesting that this one didn’t get any. It might be because the newest exotic armor will be released in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Regardless, you won’t have to worry about grinding for any new fancy pieces of armor this time around.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph roadmap will be getting new activities from December to February for you to play. Including the arrival of a new Dungeon, Revision Zero Exotic becoming available, and, finally, the arrival of iron Banner and a new Fortress mode.

Now that you know if there are new exotic armor in Destiny 2 Season 19, you can look for more news and guides for the game in Twinfinite. We have all the answers: from all the crucible changes in the new season to all the exotic weapon updates in the new season, and how to get Manticore Exotic SMG.

