All Exotic Weapon Updates in Destiny 2 Season 19
A bunch of weapons have been reworked.
Destiny 2 Season 19 has officially kicked off with plenty of new features and in-game content, including a new Dungeon, Iron Banner mode, the ability to craft Deep Stone crypt raid weapons, and a lot more. Apart from this, a bunch of Exotic weapons has been nerfed and buffed to achieve balance in the latest season. With that said, our Destiny 2 guide provides you with a detailed breakdown of Exotic weapon nerfs and buffs in Season 19.
Destiny 2 Season 19 Exotic Weapon Nerfs & Buffs, Explained
Nerfs
- Divinity: Weaken will be reduced from 30% to 15%.
- Witherhoard: Direct hit damage ticks will be reduced from 7.5 to 4.5 seconds.
- Forerunner: Base damage will be reduced from 40 to 37, and crit damage from 72 to 67.
- Gjallarhorn: Initial projectile’s damage will be reduced by 25%.
- Arbalest: Reduced body-shot damage to match Lorentz Driver. Applicable for both PvP and PvE.
Buffs
- No Time to Explain: Full Auto Trigger System perk replaced with Feeding Frenzy
- Travelers Chosen: Will have Surplus instead of Full Auto.
- Vigilance Wing: Catalyst perk replaced with Ensemble
- Dead Man’s Tale: Will prioritize crit over body shots if the target is within the hip-fire cone. Body shot damage will increase from 46 to 54, alongside crit damage will be reduced from 81 to 80.
- DARCI: Now applies Jolt when damaging targets affected by Personal Assistant, increased Airborne Effectiveness stat
- Wish Ender: Will deal 25% bonus damage against targets affected by Witherhoard.
- Whisper of the Worm: Will have its AE increased by 80.
- The Prospector: Will have Chain Reaction.
- The Fourth Horseman: Decreased recoil by 50%.
- Forerunner in PvE: Increased crit by 30% and Grenade’s damage by 60%.
- Rat King: The radius to activate will be increased from 15 to 20 meters.
- Legend of Acrius: Removed movement penalties.
- Bastion: Will have its spread angle increased by 6%.
- Quicksilver Storm: Increased PvP maximum grenade damage from 80 to 120, increased explosion radius, switched rocket damage from Arc to Kinetic
- Grand Overture: Missile damage will be increased by 50%.
- Xenophage: Overall damage will be increased by 5%.
That’s everything you need to know on every Destiny 2 Season 19 Exotic weapon adjustment. For more related info and other Destiny 2 news, be sure to check out other guides on how to get the DFA Hand Cannon, as well as how to get the Horror’s Least Pulse Rifle.
