All Exotic Weapon Updates in Destiny 2 Season 19

Image source: Bungie

Destiny 2 Season 19 has officially kicked off with plenty of new features and in-game content, including a new Dungeon, Iron Banner mode, the ability to craft Deep Stone crypt raid weapons, and a lot more. Apart from this, a bunch of Exotic weapons has been nerfed and buffed to achieve balance in the latest season. With that said, our Destiny 2 guide provides you with a detailed breakdown of Exotic weapon nerfs and buffs in Season 19.

Destiny 2 Season 19 Exotic Weapon Nerfs & Buffs, Explained

Image source: Bungie

Nerfs

Divinity : Weaken will be reduced from 30% to 15%.

: Weaken will be reduced from 30% to 15%. Witherhoard : Direct hit damage ticks will be reduced from 7.5 to 4.5 seconds.

: Direct hit damage ticks will be reduced from 7.5 to 4.5 seconds. Forerunner : Base damage will be reduced from 40 to 37, and crit damage from 72 to 67.

: Base damage will be reduced from 40 to 37, and crit damage from 72 to 67. Gjallarhorn : Initial projectile’s damage will be reduced by 25%.

: Initial projectile’s damage will be reduced by 25%. Arbalest: Reduced body-shot damage to match Lorentz Driver. Applicable for both PvP and PvE.

Buffs

No Time to Explain : Full Auto Trigger System perk replaced with Feeding Frenzy

: Full Auto Trigger System perk replaced with Feeding Frenzy Travelers Chosen : Will have Surplus instead of Full Auto.

: Will have Surplus instead of Full Auto. Vigilance Wing : Catalyst perk replaced with Ensemble

: Catalyst perk replaced with Ensemble Dead Man’s Tale : Will prioritize crit over body shots if the target is within the hip-fire cone. Body shot damage will increase from 46 to 54, alongside crit damage will be reduced from 81 to 80.

: Will prioritize crit over body shots if the target is within the hip-fire cone. Body shot damage will increase from 46 to 54, alongside crit damage will be reduced from 81 to 80. DARCI : Now applies Jolt when damaging targets affected by Personal Assistant, increased Airborne Effectiveness stat

: Now applies Jolt when damaging targets affected by Personal Assistant, increased Airborne Effectiveness stat Wish Ender : Will deal 25% bonus damage against targets affected by Witherhoard.

: Will deal 25% bonus damage against targets affected by Witherhoard. Whisper of the Worm : Will have its AE increased by 80.

: Will have its AE increased by 80. The Prospector : Will have Chain Reaction.

: Will have Chain Reaction. The Fourth Horseman : Decreased recoil by 50%.

: Decreased recoil by 50%. Forerunner in PvE: Increased crit by 30% and Grenade’s damage by 60%.

Increased crit by 30% and Grenade’s damage by 60%. Rat King : The radius to activate will be increased from 15 to 20 meters.

: The radius to activate will be increased from 15 to 20 meters. Legend of Acrius : Removed movement penalties.

: Removed movement penalties. Bastion : Will have its spread angle increased by 6%.

: Will have its spread angle increased by 6%. Quicksilver Storm : Increased PvP maximum grenade damage from 80 to 120, increased explosion radius, switched rocket damage from Arc to Kinetic

: Increased PvP maximum grenade damage from 80 to 120, increased explosion radius, switched rocket damage from Arc to Kinetic Grand Overture : Missile damage will be increased by 50%.

: Missile damage will be increased by 50%. Xenophage: Overall damage will be increased by 5%.

That’s everything you need to know on every Destiny 2 Season 19 Exotic weapon adjustment. For more related info and other Destiny 2 news, be sure to check out other guides on how to get the DFA Hand Cannon, as well as how to get the Horror’s Least Pulse Rifle.

