All Overwatch 2 2022 Winter Wonderland Event Skins

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event has returned for the first time to Overwatch 2, bringing seasonal-themed cosmetics, arcade game modes, in-game collectibles, and challenges from Dec 13, 2022, to Jan 4, 2022. This means that some new skins are set to arrive, as well as the return of a selection of previous Winter Wonderland skins. Figuring out which skins are available in Winter Wonderland 2022 can be a pain, but you don’t need to worry; we’ve got you covered. Here’s every holiday-themed skin available during Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event.

New Skins Available in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland 2022

Winter Wonderland 2022 has marked the arrival of a couple new Overwatch 2 skins. If you’re looking to spread holiday cheer and get into the Christmas mood in your matches, these cosmetics are the perfect option for you. Here’s every new Winter Wonderland 2022 skin in the game.

Brigitte – Ice Queen

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Brigitte’s Ice Queen is a limited time free-to-earn skin in the 2022 Winter Wonderland event. To earn this icey cold Brig cosmetic, you’ll need to participate in and complete a specific number of event challenges by completing matches in the arcade game mode. For more specifics on how to earn this Epic skin, check out our complete guide on how to get Ice Queen Brigitte.

Bastion – Gingerbread

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Another limited-time Winter Wonderland skin to make it’s way to Overwacth 2 is Bastion’s new Gingerbread skin, turning everyone’s favorite friendly Omnic into a gingerbread bot, complete with candy-cane decals and gift-wrap patterned turret. This holiday ski is currently in-store for just 1 credit, so be sure to go and grab yourself a deal.

Echo – Ice Angel

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Echo’s Ice Angel skin is the third of the new skins arriving in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland 2022. While as of December 21, 2022, it is not currently available to purchase in the store, it can be presumed that it will soon become available. This will most likely be in some sort of bundle deal, but don’t worry; whenever it is made available, you’ll be able to purchase the skin individually from the Hero Gallery.

Returning Skins Available in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland

Several Winter Wonderland skins have returned to the Overwatch 2 store this holiday season, available for bundle purchase in-store, or individual purchase via the Hero Gallery. We’re not sure if this is a set list, or if it’s set to rotate throughout the event, so here’s a complete list of everyone available as of Dec. 21.

D.Va – Sleighing

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va’s Legendary Sleighing skin is available to earn for free via Twitch Drops from Dec. 25, 2022, to Jan. 4, 2022. To obtain this skin, you’ll need to make sure your Battle.Net is linked to Twitch, and watch a certain number of hours on Twitch, but don’t worry; we’ve covered this all in our complete guide for how to get D.Va’s Sleighing skin and festive victory pose in Winter Wonderland 2022.

Junkrat – Krampus

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Junkrat’s Krampus skin is one of the few that have returned to the Overwatch 2 store, currently available for purchase as of Dec. 21, 2022. However, if this one is on your list, we suggest snapping it up now, as we’re unsure of if this skin is set to stay in the store for the entire Winter Wonderland event, or if it will be rotated out for another option in a day or two.

Tracer – Jingle

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cheers, love! Tracer’s Jingle skin dresses her up in a festive outfit, ensuring she’s ready to zip through time in Holiday fashion. If this skin is high on your must-grab list, you can currently pick it up as a part of the Santa’s Helpers Bundle in the shop, or individually through the Hero Gallery for 1,900 coins.

Orisa – Reindeer

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

The second skin in the Santa’s Helpers bundle is Orisa’s Reindeer skin dressing up Numbani’s protector in adorable festive attire. I’m not sure about you, but I think Rudolph should move aside, Orisa is my new favorite red-nosed reindeer. If you’re not looking to grab the Santa’s Helpers bundle, you can opt to purchase this skin individually from Orisa’s Hero Gallery.

Wrecking Ball – Snowman

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

The third and final member of the Winter Wonderland 2022 Santa’s Helpers bundle is Wrecking Ball, showing off his Snowman skin. Is this Legendary not one of the best things in his entire gallery? I mean, just look at little Hammond all dressed up in his Santa outfit. Plus, equipping this skin will let you grapple and roll your way around the battlefield in style. Just like the other two, you can pick this one up from the Store in the Santa’s Helpers bundle, or from Wrecking Ball’s page in the Hero Gallery.

Reinhardt – Conductor

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Rein’s Conductor skin is available in the Overwatch 2 store in a bundle for 1,085 coins, combined with a spray and voiceline. Alongside this, you can also individually purchase the skin from Reinhardt’s Hero Gallery, allowing you to charge into battle a satisfying choo choo sound effect.

Zarya – Frosted

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Zarya’s Frosted Epic skin is available for individual purchase from the Hero Gallery, or from the store i a bundle alongside a victory pose and voice line. This one replaces Zarya’s original pink and blue suit with a white and blue palette as a nice subtle hint to the holiday season.

Despite it being available, it’s definitely a little underwhelming compared to other Winter Wonderland skins, so perhaps you’d be best to opt for another choice. Of course, if you’re a die-hard Zarya main who just can’t help but purchase it, go right ahead; we won’t judge you!

Ashe – Winter

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Ashe’s Epic Winter skin is available via the Coldfront bundle in the Overwatch 2 store, paired alongside a victory pose, voiceline and spray. This frosty skin replace’s Ashe’s usual color scheme with winterish blues and whites, giving our beloved Deadlock Gang leader an icey cold appearance. And let’s not forget about B.o.B, matching to Ashe as always with his jacket and little hat.

All Possible Returning Skins to Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland 2022

While winter Wonderland has returned and enabled the purchase of a handful of previous Winter Wonderland cosmetics, there are many that have yet to see a return. We’re not quite sure if Blizzard is rotating the Seasonal skins every few days on the Overwatch 2 store, but if that’s the case, here’s a list of all other Winter Wonderland skins that may make a return, including images to show you what they look like.

Tanks

Doomfist – Jotunn

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Reinhardt – Festive

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Roadhog – Ice Fisherman

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Roadhog – Rudolph

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Zarya – Snowboarder

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

DPS

Bastion – Gift Wrap

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cassidy – Scrooge

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cassidy – Mountain Man

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Genji – Ice Wraith

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Hanzo – Casual

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Junkrat – Beachrat

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mei – Mei-rry

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mei – Penguin

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Pharah – Frostbite

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Reaper – Shiver

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Reaper – Rat King

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Soldier: 76 – Apline 76

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Sombra – Rime

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Sombra – Peppermint

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Symmetra – Mistletoe

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Symmetra – Figure Skater

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tobjorn – Lumberjack

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Torbjorn – Santaclad

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tracer – Wooltide

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Widowmaker – Biathlon

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Support

Ana – Snow Owl

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Baptise – Snowboarder

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Brigitte – Peppermint Bark

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Lucio – Snow Fox

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Lucio – Andes

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mercy – Sugar Plum Fairy

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Moira – Ice Empress

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Zenyatta – Nutcracker

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Zenyatta – Toybot

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about every holiday-themed skin available during Overwatch 2’s 2022 Winter Wonderland Event. For more gameplay guides, news and information check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics to keep you occupied and answer any questions you may have, such as how to get Brigitte’s Ice Queen skin, all new skins in Overwatch 2 Season 2, and how to unlock Ramattra.

