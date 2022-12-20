How to Get D.Va’s Sleighing Skin & Festive Victory Pose in Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland

Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event has returned for the holidays, offering seasonal game modes, holiday-themed skins and collectibles, and limited-time challenges. Among them are the Legendary D.Va Sleighing skin and Festive Victory pose, which you can obtain for free between Dec. 25 and Jan. 4. If you’re looking to add this skin and victory pose to your Hero Gallery collection, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get D.Va’s Sleighing skin and Festive Victory Pose in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland Event.

Overwatch 2 D.Va Sleighing Skin and Victory Pose Unlock Guide

To get D.Va’s Legendary Sleighing skin and Festive Victory Pose, you will need to head on over to Twitch between Dec. 25 to Jan. 4 and tune into Overwatch 2 streams with drops enabled. Watching streams in the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch from streamers with drops enabled will earn you the Festive D.Va Victory Pose after two hours total viewed.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

To earn D.Va’s Legendary Sleighing skin, you must watch for an additional four hours, resulting in six hours total. This is fairly simple to do, and you should have no problems in achieving these watch times. After all, you can just mute Twitch and have it open in another tab if watching streams isn’t your thing, as doing so will still count towards your total watch time.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

You’ll need to make sure you have your Battle.Net account linked to your Twitch prior to watching, so if you’re not sure how to do this, you’ll want to head over to your profile connections on the Battle.Net website.

This can be accessed through your profile in the Battle.Net app, by clicking your name next to your icon and then the View Account option from the drop down menu. This will open your account in a web browser, so from here you can simply click the Connections tab from the menu on the left, scroll down to Twitch and hit the +Connect button. This will take you to Twitch to log in and confirm the process. After that, you’ll be able to see your Twitch account listed in your Battle.Net Connections tab, meaning you’re all set up and ready to start earning Twitch drops.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get D.Va’s Sleighing skin and Festive Victory Pose in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland Event. For more helpful list, gameplay guides, news and information check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics to keep you entertained and answer any questions about the game, such as all new skins in Overwatch 2 Season 2, how to unlock Ramattra, and how to get Brigitte’s Ice Queen skin.

