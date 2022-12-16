All Avatar (James Cameron) Comics in Order

After more than a decade, the James Cameron franchise is back on the big screen with Avatar: The Way of Water. Yet, while we waited, we got to enjoy a bunch of comics based on the franchise, published by Dark Horse. If you’re curious to check them out, here are all Avatar comics in order.

Every James Cameron Avatar Comic in Order

At the 2015 New York Comic Con, James Cameron revealed through a video message his 10-year partnership deal with Dark Horse to publish a set of comics with events that happen before, during and after the events of the 2009 film. Here’s every comic in order:

Adapt or Die (2022): is a six-issue series written by Corinna Bechko that serves as a prequel for the first film and explores the initial relationship between the Omaticaya clan and the RDA. It does so by focusing on Grace Augustine and the establishment of her schoolhouse. The year the comic is set is not clear but it should be between the late 2130s and early 2140s, as when the schoolhouse was closed in 2152, in the movie, Grace mentions she invested a decade of her life in the school.

Tsu'tey's Path (2019): is a six-issue miniseries written by Sherri L. Smith and it focuses, as given away by the title, on Tsu'tey. This miniseries takes place during the events of the first film and develops certain aspects that were only alluded to.

Brothers (2017): is the first Avatar comic, a stand-alone issue written by Sherri L. Smith which was released as a special edition to match the 2017 Free Comic Book Day event. This comic is also set during the events of the first film and is seen as an exclusive scene as it shows Jake Sully preparing for the final battle in the Pandoran War as he reminisces about his brother and his stories.

The Next Shadow (2021): is a four-issue miniseries written by Jeremy Barlow and the first official continuation of the first movie's events. Set two weeks later, it shows the conflict inside the Omaticaya clan after the rise of Jake to leadership, leading to an assassination attempt on Jake by Tsu'tey's family. As such, it serves as a prequel to the second Avatar movie.

The High Ground (2022): is a three-issue miniseries written by Sherri L. Smith, set 14 years after the events of the first movie and The New Shadow comic. This series is based on James Cameron’s original screenplay for Avatar: The Way of Water, prior to rewrites.

There you go! Now you know the order of all Avatar (James Cameron) comics.

