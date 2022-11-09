Why Is Fenrir Sick & What Magic Does Atreus Cast on Him in God of War Ragnarok? (Spoilers)

In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus have grown a bit since fans have last seen them, and they’ve even added some new members to their pack: three wolves named Speki, Svanna, and Fenrir. It doesn’t take long into the game to learn that the last of this trio is sick. Here is what you need to know about why Fenrir is sick in God of War Ragnarok.

Why Does Fenrir Die in God of War Ragnarok?

Unfortunately, Fenrir simply dies of old age in God of War Ragnarok. While an exact age isn’t given, he’s pretty big and warn down when he’s introduced, and it’s clear he lived a long life, some of which with the Raiders that Atreus and Kratos rescued all three of the wolves from.

While he tried to keep on going for as long as he could, it got to the point where Fenrir couldn’t even eat without assistance. As such, Atreus whispered a spell to put him out of his misery, even though the young giant/god wasn’t aware he was doing it.

Please do not read any further if you do not want spoilers for the second half of God of War Ragnarok.

What Spell Did Atreus Cast on Fenrir? Answered

Right before Fenrir dies, Atreus is heard whispering a spell to him. When asked by Kratos, he says he doesn’t remember saying anything or casting any magic, something he once again backs up when talking to Sindri when the two sneak out to Helheim.

Later in the game, it is revealed that what Atreus whispered was half of a spell that he brings to fruition later to bring Fenrir back in another form. This occurs when he frees a Hellhound known as Garm, a creature that can tear the fabric of realms apart.

In order to prevent it from dealing more damage, Kratos states that they have to take Garm down, though he doesn’t know how, since you can’t kill something that is already dead and without a soul. Atreus solves this problem by casting the second half of the spell to transfer Fenrir’s soul into Garm.

That is what you need to know about why Fenrir is sick in God of War Ragnarok.

