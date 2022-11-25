Why Are the Guardians of the Galaxy on Knowhere in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Explained

Why Are the Guardians of the Galaxy on Knowhere in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Here’s what you need to know.

A topic of constant debate among MCU fans is why heroes aren’t available to help out during the crises that emerge in each new movie. After all, they’re well aware of each others’ existences and the problems they have to deal with, having dealt with the major threats presented through the Avengers films. The most recent special tries to address this, though it does raise another question in the process: Why are the Guardians of the Galaxy on Knowhere in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Fortunately, we’ve got an answer for you.

Why Were the Guardians on Knowhere in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

The short answer is that the Guardians of the Galaxy were on Knowhere in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special because it was where they were needed most.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the former home of the Collector was left heavily damaged and without someone to watch over it due to his death at the hands of Thanos. This meant that the many secrets and oddities it still held would be left unsupervised, while the mining operations it provided to the galaxy at large would cease and cause a chain reaction of negative effects.

As such, Peter and the rest of the Guardians set up shop there sometime after the events of Endgame, and started to help oversee its daily activities and repair. In exchange, it now serves as their base of operations, allowing them to rest whenever they aren’t at or on their way to another planet to provide their heroic services.

It’s definitely a major point of the comics that the films and other MCU media gloss over quickly, with Nebula making only a quick mention of what they’re doing there at the start of the Holiday Special. This is also why Peter can be seen signing off on documents and overseeing peoples’ actions at the start of the special, though the film never specifies exactly what he’s doing or to what end he’s doing it.

As for whether or not this will be explained in more detail in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, it’s pretty unclear. They could very well move on from Knowhere by the time the next film takes place, or it could become just as integral to the films as it is to the comics. we really won’t know for sure until the third film releases sometime in the next couple of years.

Hopefully, this cleared up why the Guardians of the Galaxy are on Knowhere in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. For more on the special, we’ve got other explainer guides covering topics like where Gamora is, who Cosmo is, and whether or not there’s an end credits scene.

Related Posts