Which Chainsaw Man Character Are You? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out

Images Courtesy of MAPPA and Hulu

Take this personality quiz and find out which Chainsaw Man character you are most like.

Chainsaw Man unfolds in a universe where devils, fiends, and hunters walk among us. When an amateur Devil Hunter, Denji, fuses with his beloved pet/devil/devil hunting weapon, Pochita, he becomes a killing machine like no other. Banding together with other hunters, Denji enters a world of madness, mayhem, and more bloodshed than he could have ever imagined.

Part of what makes Chainsaw Man so entertaining is the array of absurd characters. From a huggable dog with a chainsaw coming out of its forehead to a horned, unhinged, compulsive liar that hates vegetables but loves human meat. The story is host to a plethora of personalities that range from the sympathetic to the dastardly.

But have you ever wondered whether you’d be the one to rush headlong toward a battle with a devil or take a slower, more calculated approach? Would you fight for honor and peace or something entirely ridiculous to which no one can relate? We’ve put together a quiz to match you with your Chainsaw Man equivalent and answer your question once and for all.

Which Chainsaw Man Character Are You? How much do you care for others? A whole lot A little bit Less than I should An average amount Not at all More than I should What is your weapon of choice? Blood magic An axe A gun A knife A fox A chainsaw A sword A ghost What do you like doing in your free time? Staring stoically Lusting after women Eating a ton of meat Curling up in bed with your favorite person Being the mom of the group Plotting your revenge Worrying about everything What is your biggest fear? Failing others Losing the one you love Not exacting justice Seeing your friends hurt Devils Losing control Becoming emotionless What is your favorite movie genre? Political Thriller Horror Animated Action/Adventure Comedy German Expressionism Romance How would your friends describe you? Care-free and fun Timid and shy Soft-spoken but stern Chaotic and unpredictable Ruthless and demanding Caring and thoughtful Stoic and unmoving What would you do if you saw a devil? Try to strike a contract with it Run for the hills Stand there impassively Wait until you're told to fight Rip it to shreds Run right at it What devil would you make a pact with? Blood Devil Chainsaw Devil Gun Devil Ghost Devil Fox Devil Bat Devil Pick an animal. Hyena Mouse Tiger Sloth Dog Shark Who would you want as a partner? Power Denji Himeno Pochita Aki Hayakawa Makima Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you liked this quiz, check out some of our other anime quizzes, like which Haikyuu!! character is your soulmate, or which Demon Slayer character you are. If gaming is more your speed, learn whether or not you should get a Nintendo Switch, or test how well you know Overwatch. Looking for some film quizzes? Test your knowledge with our Lord of the Rings side characters quiz or our Star Wars side characters quiz.

Related Posts