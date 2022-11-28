Which Chainsaw Man Character Are You? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out
Take this personality quiz and find out which Chainsaw Man character you are most like.
Chainsaw Man unfolds in a universe where devils, fiends, and hunters walk among us. When an amateur Devil Hunter, Denji, fuses with his beloved pet/devil/devil hunting weapon, Pochita, he becomes a killing machine like no other. Banding together with other hunters, Denji enters a world of madness, mayhem, and more bloodshed than he could have ever imagined.
Part of what makes Chainsaw Man so entertaining is the array of absurd characters. From a huggable dog with a chainsaw coming out of its forehead to a horned, unhinged, compulsive liar that hates vegetables but loves human meat. The story is host to a plethora of personalities that range from the sympathetic to the dastardly.
But have you ever wondered whether you’d be the one to rush headlong toward a battle with a devil or take a slower, more calculated approach? Would you fight for honor and peace or something entirely ridiculous to which no one can relate? We’ve put together a quiz to match you with your Chainsaw Man equivalent and answer your question once and for all.
Which Chainsaw Man Character Are You?
