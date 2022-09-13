Only True Lord Of The Rings Fans Can Name These Side Characters

Image Source: New Line Cinema

Fly you fools, and come join us in Twinfinite’s latest quiz! Can you name all of these Lord of the Rings side characters?

[13 Sept. Update – With Amazon’s Rings of Power series in the spotlight right now, we thought that now would be the perfect time to re-visit Peter Jackson’s OG trilogy, and brush up on your knowledge on one of the best fantasy trilogies of all-time.]

To say that Peter Jackson’s film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic high fantasy source material – The Lord of the Rings – was a bit of a game-changer would be a monumental understatement.

From box-office smashing ticket sales to a multitude of impressive awards; not only is The Lord of the Rings trilogy a source of iconic memes and gifs, but it also helped usher in a new era for big, bombastic fantasy in modern TV and cinema. And that’s without mentioning the stellar cast that did an amazing job of bringing these beloved characters to life.

Indeed, as someone who’s read the books, Peter Jackson’s award-winning trilogy is that rare example of a film series that authentically captures the essence and the magic of its original literary material. In other words, the characters that Jackson and his talented team brought to the silver screen are very much how I imagine the protagonists to look and act in my mind’s eye, which is a pretty incredible feat, right?

However, today’s Lord of the Rings quiz isn’t here to test you about the Frodos, Gandalfs, Gollums, or Aragorns of Middle-earth. No, we’re here to focus upon the lesser-known folk who constitute the films’ side characters.

Just a heads up: Today, we’re concentrating our attention solely upon The Lord of the Rings trilogy. As a result, you won’t find any characters that only appear in The Hobbit trilogy. (We may throw in a few as incorrect answers, though, just to keep you on your toes — you’ve been warned!)

So, without further ado, then, go grab your bows, axes, and swords as we journey back to the high fantasy lands of Middle-earth in Twinfinite’s latest quiz. Can you name all of these Lord of the Rings side characters? Fly you fools!

Only True Lord Of The Rings Fans Can Name These Side Characters What's the name of this King of Rohan? Gram Thengel Théoden Goldwine Who's this Hobbit? Lobelia Sackville-Baggins Rosie Cotton Belladonna Took Elanor Gardner What's the name of this Elf? Haldir Figwit Thranduil Celebrimbor Who's this Hobbit? Pippin Took Samwise Gamgee Merry Brandybuck Otho Sackville-Baggins What's the name of this Orc Captain? Bolg Gorbag Azog Shagrat What's the name of this man from Rohan? Aldor the Old Gríma Wormtongue Brego Gálmód What's the name of this Elf? Galadriel Ingwë Mablung Enerdhil Who's this Man of Rohan? Háma Eorl the Young Elfhelm Boromir What's the name of this Elf? Edrahil Legolas Idril Celeborn What's the name of this Steward of Gondor? Denethor II Elfwine Walda Déor Who's this man from Gondor? Elboron Imrahil Faramir Eorl What's the name of this Ent? Quickbeam Beechbone Treebeard Skinbark What's the name of this King from the Second Age? Isildur Tom Bombadil Hareth Barahir Who's this man from Rohan? Eorl Aragorn Helm Éomer What's the name of this wizard? Radagast Alatar Saruman Pallando Who's this shieldmaiden from Rohan? Morwen Éowyn Éomund Arwen What's the name of this Uruk-hai? Bolg Lurtz Azog Gothmog What's the name of this Elf? Glorfindel Elrond Thranduil Fëanor What's the name of this great spider? Saenathra Smaug Shelob Azog Who's this Elf? Thranduil Arwen Glorfindel Tauriel What's the name of this horse? Bill Brego Shadowfax Hasufel Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Source: New Line Cinema (via Bustle, Screen Rant and Looper)

