Only True Star Wars Fans Can Name These Side Characters
Yes, this is the Star Wars quiz you’ve been looking for.
Welcome one and all to Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Much like our recent Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit quizzes we did recently, we’re here to have some fun trying to identify side characters with just a single picture to go on. I mean, nothing says fun times like a good ol’ test of your movie knowledge, right?
With such a variety of different alien species, droids, as well as a handful of lesser-known heroes and villains, we thought it’d be best to focus on the Mouse House’s iconic sci-fi franchise one film at a time. And where better to start than with George Lucas’s 1977 pièce de résistance, Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope?
Indeed, not only did Star Wars: A New Hope kickstart an entire multi-media franchise that would go on to become a legit cultural phenomenon, but it also gave us a series that would go on to gift us everyone’s favorite Gungan, Jar Jar Binks. Yoosa don’t like Jar Jar? How rude!
So, without further ado, grab a glass of Jawa Juice, your blaster pistols, and take a pew. (Sorry!) It’s time to journey back to that galaxy far, far away in Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Let’s get into it!
Image Source: Lucasfilm (via Star Wars)
