Only True Star Wars Fans Can Name These Side Characters

Image Source: Lucasfilm
Yes, this is the Star Wars quiz you’ve been looking for.

Welcome one and all to Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Much like our recent Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit quizzes we did recently, we’re here to have some fun trying to identify side characters with just a single picture to go on. I mean, nothing says fun times like a good ol’ test of your movie knowledge, right?

With such a variety of different alien species, droids, as well as a handful of lesser-known heroes and villains, we thought it’d be best to focus on the Mouse House’s iconic sci-fi franchise one film at a time. And where better to start than with George Lucas’s 1977 pièce de résistance, Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope?

Indeed, not only did Star Wars: A New Hope kickstart an entire multi-media franchise that would go on to become a legit cultural phenomenon, but it also gave us a series that would go on to gift us everyone’s favorite Gungan, Jar Jar Binks. Yoosa don’t like Jar Jar? How rude!

So, without further ado, grab a glass of Jawa Juice, your blaster pistols, and take a pew. (Sorry!) It’s time to journey back to that galaxy far, far away in Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Let’s get into it!

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including ones on Obi-Wan or Anakin?The Lord of the RingsMarvelThe ThingTerminator 2, and even one on whether you can survive a horror movie.

Image Source: Lucasfilm (via Star Wars)

Only True Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Fans Can Name These Side Characters

Let's start with an easy one: What are these creatures called?
And what are these creatures called?
What's the name of this moisture farmer from Tatooine?
And this one?
Who's this bounty hunter?
What's the name of this rebel pilot?
And this one?
Last one, promise!
What creature does Han, Luke and Leia meet in the trash compactor?
What's the name of this famous Imperial Commander?
Who's this?
And this one?
What's the name of this Aqualish thug from the Mos Eisley Cantina?
What's the name of the Bith band that plays in the Mos Eisley Cantina?
What's the name of this droid?
And this one?
Who's this long-snooted Kubaz?
What's the name of the male Rebel Commander on the left?
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Chewbacca are introduced to each other by this smuggler. What's the smuggler's name?
Who's this patron in the Mos Eisley Cantina?
And this one on the right?
