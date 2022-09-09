Only True Star Wars Fans Can Name These Side Characters

Image Source: Lucasfilm

Yes, this is the Star Wars quiz you’ve been looking for.

Welcome one and all to Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Much like our recent Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit quizzes we did recently, we’re here to have some fun trying to identify side characters with just a single picture to go on. I mean, nothing says fun times like a good ol’ test of your movie knowledge, right?

With such a variety of different alien species, droids, as well as a handful of lesser-known heroes and villains, we thought it’d be best to focus on the Mouse House’s iconic sci-fi franchise one film at a time. And where better to start than with George Lucas’s 1977 pièce de résistance, Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope?

Indeed, not only did Star Wars: A New Hope kickstart an entire multi-media franchise that would go on to become a legit cultural phenomenon, but it also gave us a series that would go on to gift us everyone’s favorite Gungan, Jar Jar Binks. Yoosa don’t like Jar Jar? How rude!

So, without further ado, grab a glass of Jawa Juice, your blaster pistols, and take a pew. (Sorry!) It’s time to journey back to that galaxy far, far away in Twinfinite’s latest movie quiz. Let’s get into it!

Only True Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Fans Can Name These Side Characters Let's start with an easy one: What are these creatures called? Dugs Tusken Raiders Ewoks Gungans And what are these creatures called? Teedos Rodians Jawas Kaleesh What's the name of this moisture farmer from Tatooine? Ben Bib Tessek Owen And this one? Beru Lom Baloo Marg Who's this bounty hunter? Bossk Greedo Bric Dengar What's the name of this rebel pilot? Wes Janson Biggs Darklighter Smalls Lightdarker Nien Nunb And this one? Snap Wexley Wes Janson Wedge Antilles Adi Gallia Last one, promise! Jek Porkins Jed Porkchop Jan Dodonna Thane Kyrell What creature does Han, Luke and Leia meet in the trash compactor? A Dianoga An Ithor A Teedo A Labria What's the name of this famous Imperial Commander? Grand Moff Tarkin Grand Moff Rycus Grand Moff Kilran Grand Moff Zellos Who's this? Ralsius Paldora Admiral Motti Captain Canady Orson Krennik And this one? Galen Erso Nahdonnis Praji Admiral Ozzel Moradmin Bast What's the name of this Aqualish thug from the Mos Eisley Cantina? Sidon Ithano Ponda Baba Lobot Kit Fisto What's the name of the Bith band that plays in the Mos Eisley Cantina? Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes Bith And Pieces The Bith Lords The Max Rebo Band What's the name of this droid? R5-D4 BB-8 IG-11 R2-D2 And this one? Guinea Pig Droid Turtle Droid Cat Droid Mouse Droid Who's this long-snooted Kubaz? Max Rebo Garindan Malakili Willrow Hood What's the name of the male Rebel Commander on the left? General Dodonna Harter Kalonia General Willard Commander Sato Obi-Wan Kenobi and Chewbacca are introduced to each other by this smuggler. What's the smuggler's name? Valin Hess BoShek Xamuel Lennox Caluan Ematt Who's this patron in the Mos Eisley Cantina? Zam Wesell Kabe Ohn Gos Dobby And this one on the right? Aunt Z Ackmena Momaw Nadon Malakili Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

