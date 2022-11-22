Where to Find & Catch Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tandemaus is a new Generation 9 Normal-Type Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players will need to locate and catch a Tandemaus in order to complete their Pokedex, but this Pokemon can be more difficult to obtain than others. Luckily, we’ve got this covered, so follow below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As highlighted on the map below, Tandemaus makes its home in several locations throughout Paldea Region. Its Pokedex entry mentions that it makes its home near towns and cities, so to help narrow down your search, here’s a list of the specific areas Tandemaus calls home:

East Province (Area Two)

Artazon

Levincia

Porto Marinada

Medali

Zapapico

The Pokemon League

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Despite having a variety of habitats and towns to call home, Tandemaus is harder to find than you may anticipate. This is because Tandemaus is a rare Pokemon with an extremely low spawn rate, making it much less likely to appear than other Pokemon. But don’t worry, as long as you stick to your search within the highlighted areas above, you’ll run into one eventually. After locating a Tandemaus, initiate the battle and follow up with your usual capture process, and it’ll be an addition to your Pokedex or team in no time.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful tips, tricks, and gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide range of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topics to help you on your journey, such as where to buy quick balls, where to find and catches Toedscool, and how to get Dusk form Lycanroc.

