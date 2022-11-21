Where to Find & Catch Arboliva in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Arboliva is a new Generation 9 Grass/Normal Type introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. Arboliva is the final evolution of the adorable Smolive and a viable option if your team needs the addition of a reliable Grass-Type. Keep reading below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Arboliva in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Arboliva in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As you can see in the screenshot below, it seems Arboliva can’t be found in the wild. Unlike the entries of other Pokemon, which highlight habitats on the map in yellow, Arboliva’s Pokedex entry states that its habitat is unknown.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Luckily, it’s still reasonably easy to get your hands on an Arboliva. All you’ll need to do is capture its pre-evolution, Dolliv. You can obtain Dolliv by evolving a Smoliv or capturing one in the wild. Listed below, you’ll find the location of wild Dolliv and how to evolve one into Arboliva.

Where to Find Dolliv in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

In contrast to Arboliva, Dolliv can be found in multiple locations throughout the Paldea Region. It also likes to be near flowers, so keep that in mind for your search. Here’s a list of the exact areas Dolliv likes to call home:

North Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area Two)

Tagtree Thicket

Alfornada

How to Evolve Dolliv in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Luckily, evolving Dolliv into Arboliva is extremely simple. All you need to do is train your Dolliv until it reaches level 35. It will then automatically evolve, saving the need for any special techniques, trade evolution, or held items.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

To help your Dollive reach level 35 as quickly as possible, participating in Terra Raids to farm EXP Candy is a valuable method of training. If you’re capable of hitting a few 2-3 Star Raids, you should be able to collect enough EXP Candy M to feed to Dolliv and help boost its levels in a very reasonable amount of time.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

With that information, you have everything you need to know about where to find and catch Arboliva in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful guides, lists, tips and information on the game, check out the rest of our content. We have everything you need to get through your journey in Paldea, such as how to beat the stony cliff titan, how to find and catch ditto, and the picnic mechanic explained.

