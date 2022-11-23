Where To Find And Catch Litleo In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Litleo is one of the lucky Pokemon that were selected to return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. If you want to add this adorable little fire lion to your collection, we’ve covered all the details. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Litleo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Litleo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Luckily, Litleo is a relatively common Pokemon to stumble upon in the Paldea Region. As indicated on the map below, Litleo tends to live on the Southwestern side of the map, where its habitat is highlighted in yellow. Since this is quite a large area of the Paldea Region, here is a list of the specific areas Litleo is located, so that you can further narrow down your search:

East Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Five)

Glaseado Mountain

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That's everything you need to know about how to find and catch Litleo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

