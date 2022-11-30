Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Gible is a Dragon/Ground Dual-Type Pokemon first introduced in Generation 4 and among the lucky ‘Mons selected to return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new Paldea Region. Luckily, this gives fans of the little shark-like creature a chance to catch one of their own to add to their team and evolve into the powerful Garchomp, one of only 10 Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon in the franchise. If you’re looking to add a Gible to your team, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Gible in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Find Gible in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As indicated on the map below, Gible can be found in multiple locations throughout the Western side of the Paldea Region. Gible likes to live around cave areas, so be sure to keep this in mind when searching the specific habitats highlighted below in orange. For the convenience of narrowing your search down to specific locations, here is a list of the exact areas Gible can be found:

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area One & Two)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Gible in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more helpful gameplay guides, tips and information, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a range of topics that can assist you on your journey in Paldea and answer any burning questions, such as how to get Destiny Knot, how to get Booster Energy and all Dark-Type Pokemon weaknesses.

