Where to Find & Catch Cufant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The world of Pokemon rarely gets smaller. Such is the case as trainers make their way through the Paldea region, with creatures from countless generations making an appearance. That can be said of this not-brand-new but still fairly new Steel-type. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find and catch Cufant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Cufant Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sometimes, it’s just nice to have a little variety. Cufant, as strictly a Steel-type Pokemon, provides trainers with said variety. And they’re easy to find too, appearing exclusively in the East Province (Area Three). Don’t believe us? Well, you don’t have to, as its habitat literally spells that out in the screenshot below.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The other nice thing about Cufant is that trainers won’t have to look very hard to find one. Once you get to the designated location, it’ll be difficult not to stumble across one. As for the level you’re likely to encounter, I’d say the mid-20s is a safe bet.

Evolving Cufant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Cufant does evolve once in Scarlet and Violet, and trainers won’t have to go through too much trouble to make that happen. Once it hits level 34, it will begin evolving into Copperjah. Despite its evolution, the Pokemon maintains their strictly Steel type. Again, sometimes variety is nice.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Cufant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking for more Pokemon to catch, Twinfinite is the place to be. We’ve got guides showing you where to find the likes of Smoliv, Dratini, and Shroodle, as well as endless information at the links below.

