Where to Find & Catch Smoliv in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Nothing beats an adorable Pokemon. Nothing. And as you make your way through the Paldea region, you’re bound to run into those adorable creatures both new and old. As for the new, we’re here to break down where to find and catch Smoliv in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Smoliv Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

We can go back and forth on the generic nature of Pokemon names until the Miltanks come home, but I don’t have a bad word to say about this small olive creature. I have several bad words to say about olives specifically, but that’s another matter entirely. As for where to find this plant, they’re exclusive to the South Province — specifically, Area Two. The screenshot below paints a clearer picture.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

If you’re looking for a solid Grass-type early on in your Paldea adventure, Smoliv is as good an option as any. Plus, it’s a Pokemon that boasts two evolutions, which is something trainers should never shy away from. Keep in mind, however, that this family is not just a Grass-type. Grass-Normal may present a few more specific challenges when it comes to battling others. Nonetheless…

Evolving Smoliv in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Smoliv evolution is very straightforward in Scarlet and Violet. At level 25, they’ll begin evolving into Dolliv — which, as it happens, can also be found in the wild. Dolliv will then evolve into Arboliva starting at level 35. By the time you reach the Arboliva stage, that little Smoliv will have gone from a tiny plant to what could pass as a lean Christmas tree with olives as ornaments. Don’t believe me? Well, find out for yourself then!

In any case, that’s all you need to know about where to find and catch Smoliv in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Rest assured, though, Twinfinite has plenty of Pokemon content to keep you busy. Be sure to check out our guides on how to hatch eggs and increase friendship while keeping an eye on the endless information below.

