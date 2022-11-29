Oranguru is one of the lucky specimens selected to return in the new Paldea Region of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. If you’re looking to capture this Normal/Psychic Dual-Type primate to add to your team or perhaps to complete the Paldea Pokedex, we’ve got all the information you’ll need for your hunt. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Oranguru in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Oranguru Location

Oranguru is version exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. This means that only players with the Scarlet version of the game can find them in the wild. However, players that own Pokemon Violet can obtain Oranguru via trade or by playing the game and exploring the Paldea Region while in a group with a Pokemon Scarlet player.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As seen on the map above, Oranguru can be found in multiple locations throughout the Paldea Region. Oranguru is one of the rarer Pokemon in the game, and its Pokedex entry states it likes to spend time in trees, so keep your eyes peeled during your hunt. To narrow your search down to a specific area and make things more convenient, here’s a list of the exact locations in which Oranguru can be found:

North Province (Area Two)

Casseroya Lake

Tagtree Thicket

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Oranguru in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more helpful lists, gameplay guides, information, and tips, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topics that can help you on your adventure through Paldea, such as all Poison-Type weaknesses, where to catch Altaria, and how to get Destiny Knot.