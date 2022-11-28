Where to Catch Altaria in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The complete collection of the Pokedex features many Pokemon that can be captured throughout the Paldea region. One, in particular, is Altaria, a Dragon/Flying-type with a versatile move set. So, if you want to obtain this creature, we’ll show you where to catch Altaria in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Altaria Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can find Altaria in Casseroya Lake, Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Six). But, since these locations are relatively large areas, players can look around mountains in South Province (Area Six) to narrow the search in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Altaria also resides in mountainous areas and lakes, but it does fly high in the sky during the day. If you want to catch this Pokemon in South Province (Area Six), you should have a team member at Level 40. In addition, players must use Poke Balls, like Great Ball and Ultra Ball, to capture this creature successfully.

Other than this method, players can evolve a Swablu, the original form, to Level 35. This Pokemon is easy enough to find since it lives in many locations throughout the Paldea region, including West Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Four).

Once you acquire Altaria, you can check its abilities and move set. For example, this Pokemon has a Natural Cure skill that can cure its health when switched out. Furthermore, this Dragon/Flying-type has a hidden ability, Cloud Nine, which eliminates weather effects.

That does it for our guide about where to find Altaria in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While you are here, you can learn how to catch more Pokemon in the game, such as Bombirdier, Spiritomb, and Shroodle. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content.

Related Posts