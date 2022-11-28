All Poison Type Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Poison Pokemon should look out for these two types

Poison-type Pokemon have always been tricky with their connection to Grass and Bug ‘mons. Usually, a Fire-type will be good enough to dispatch them. However, Fire actually isn’t a type that Poison-types have to worry about unless they have a secondary typing. Here’s everything you need to know about all Poison-type weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The good news here is that nothing has changed to Poison-type Pokemon weaknesses since they were introduced in the first generation of games. However, that information probably doesn’t do you much good if you’re already here.

How to Beat Poison Types in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Both Psychic-types and Ground-types are capable of dealing super effective damage to Poison-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This makes Pokemon like Farigiraf and even the Poison/Ground Clodsire good options for taking on Poison opponents.

Just be wary of typings like Poison/Dark or Poison/Flying since adding these secondary types grants immunities to Psychic and Ground attacks, respectively.

Also worth noting is the fact that Steel-types completely resist Poison attacks. While Steel attacks aren’t super effective, those metallic Pokemon will take no damage as you whittle down the opponent’s HP. Just be careful since many Poison-types also learn Ground-type attacks that can help cover for their inability to hit Steel ‘mons.

That’s all there is to know about Poison-type weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Fortunately, there are plenty of good Pokemon all around Paldea that are part Ground, Psychic, or Steel.

Featured Image Source: The Pokemon Company/Nintendo

Related Posts