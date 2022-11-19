How to Evolve Girafarig Into Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is chock-full of new Pokemon to add to your collection, but not all of them are from entirely new evolutionary lines. Some are regional variations on existing ‘Mons, while others are new evolutions for Pokemon that have long been in need of a new means of getting stronger. The new evolution for Girafarig falls into the latter camp, and if you’re dying to know how to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf in pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we’ve got you covered with this guide.

How Does Girafarig Evolve into Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

The good news is that there aren’t any special requirements for evolving Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All you need to do is train any Girafarig of your choice up to level 32. Once it reaches this level, it’ll evolve automatically so long as it isn’t holding onto an Everstone and you don’t choose to keep it from evolving by pressing B during its evolution animation.

As for how you can get Girafarig to level up, there are a few options open to you. The first and fastest method is to use Exp. Candy to automatically grant it lump sums of experience. These consumable items can be found scattered randomly throughout the open areas in the game, or can be earned by completing Tera Raids. The latter in particular will net you quite a few Candies per Raid, with tougher Raids earning you better variants of Exp. Candy.

Another method is to engage in Pokemon Battles with your Girafarig. It will earn more experience by playing an active role in battles, and will earn more experience when it successfully defeats a Pokemon Trainer’s Pokemon.

Finally, you can level your Girafarig up by simply having it in your party while adventuring through the Paldea Region. Sure, it won’t earn a ton of experience this way, but when used in tandem with the Auto Battling mechanic available to you, this method serves as a passive and easy way of obtaining the Farigiraf of your dreams.

Hopefully, this cleared up how to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the wider Pokemon series, check out any of the related articles down below. we’ve also got plenty of other guides on Scarlet and Violet to peruse, including ones on which version is better, whether or not you can transfer over Pokemon from Pokemon GO, and how to restart your game.

