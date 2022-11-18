If you are trying to figure out how to transfer your Pokemon between Pokemon GO and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we’re here to help.

One of the most unique features of the Pokemon series is being able to trade and transfer Pokemon between different games in the series, including Pokemon GO. You might be wondering if and how to do this with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and we’re here to help you out. Here’s what you need to know about transferring Pokemon between GO and Scarlet & Violet.

Can You Transfer Pokemon Between GO and Scarlet & Violet? Answered

The short answer: Not yet.

Fans will have to wait until 2023 to be able to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon GO and Scarlet & Violet.

The official Pokemon GO blog has already clarified that while Pokemon from GO can’t be sent directly to the Scarlet & Violet games, fans will be able to link both games to Pokemon HOME in order to make the transfer.

Pokemon HOME is a free app on both mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch that stores Pokemon in the cloud. It allows players to easily transfer their Pokemon between compatible games.

This means that starting sometime in 2023, you’ll be able to send your Pokemon from GO to HOME, and then from HOME to Scarlet & Violet.

Linking these two games to Pokemon HOME will allow you to catch one of the newest Pokemon, Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) in Pokemon GO.

So, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to be able to transfer their favorite Pokemon between the mobile game and the newest Switch games, but ultimately it will eventually be possible.

That’s all you need to know about transferring Pokemon between GO and Scarlet & Violet. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more tips and tricks for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, such as how to get Mystery Gifts and how to restart the game.

