If you’ve seen a Gimmighoul in your Pokemon GO game but aren’t sure how to catch it, here’s everything you need to know.

Gimmighoul is one of the newest Pokemon that was recently revealed for the upcoming games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. When it was revealed, it was teased through Niantic’s mobile game Pokemon GO, and it even appeared in the game. If you’re looking to add this new creature to your Pokedex, we’re here to give you all of the details. Here’s how to get Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO.

How to Get Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO

Gimmighoul will be able to be caught in Pokemon GO, but you’ll actually have to wait until 2023 to do so. Although the Pokemon has appeared in the game, it was simply there to tease its existence in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and hasn’t yet been catchable.

According to the official Pokemon GO blog, you will be able to link your Pokemon Scarlet or Violet game for the Nintendo Switch with your Pokemon GO account in 2023. Doing so will allow you to catch Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) in Pokemon GO.

Gimmighoul is known as the “Coin Chest Pokemon.” Its Roaming Form typing is still unknown, but its Chest Form is a Ghost-type.

As of right now, there is no word about if or when Gimmighoul (Chest Form) will be available to catch in Pokemon GO. That being said, simply having the Roaming Form will count as the Pokedex entry for Gimmighoul if your goal is to fill the ‘dex.

This isn’t the first time that a new Pokemon has been revealed through Pokemon GO. Back in 2018, Meltan was officially revealed in the mobile game and was exclusively catchable there.

Both of Gimmighoul’s forms will be available to catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet when the game releases later this month on November 18. As for when connectivity with Pokemon GO will be available in 2023, we’ll have to wait and see. Of course, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO. For more guides, be sure to check back with Twinfinite, especially later this month when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released.

Related Posts