When Does the Blue Lock Anime Come Out? Answered

Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, Blue Lock has taken the manga world by storm over the past year or so. WIth Haikyuu’s anime coming to a close in the next few years, this could very well be the next big sports anime to fill that void.

When Is the Next Blue Lock Episode Coming Out?

The next Blue Lock episode will be releasing on Nov. 12. This is the sixth episode, titled Sorry, and will feature a match between Team Z and Team W, led by the Wanima twins.

In the previous episode, we’d gotten some more backstory out of Chigiri, and this episode looks primed and ready to reveal what his secret weapon is.

The first season of the Blue Lock anime series premiered on October 8, 2022. The premiere was announced in early 2022, alongside a new trailer showing off its stunning animation and all the Team Z boys.

What Will the First Season Cover?

We don’t have any info on just how much of the manga content will be covered in the first season of the anime, but judging by how the chapters are split up, we can speculate.

Going by other anime releases, it’s likely that Blue Lock’s first season will have about 20 to 25 episodes. With that in mind, the season will probably cover the entire first selection arc, right up until the introduction of Rin Itoshi and Team A.

This means that we’ll probably see Team V, along with other iconic characters like Reo Mikage and Nagi Seishiro before we’re left with a cliffhanger teasing Rin’s appearance.

