When Does Spy x Family Cour 2 Dub Come Out?

Image Source: Wit Studio

Here is what you need to know about the Spy x Family Cour 2 English dub.

Dub fans everywhere can rest easy as know when you can expect yet another massive anime to come out in English. That’s right, we’re talking about Spy x Family. Here’s everything we know about when the Spy x Family Cour 2 English dub will be coming out.

As it turns out, the Spy x Family Cour 2 English dub has been already airing through Crunchyroll since Oct. 18, but that is currently the only place there is to find it. At this point, we don’t know when the Spy x Family Cour 2 English dub will release on Hulu.

It should definitely be before the end of the year, though, if we use other another recent example of Hulu getting dubs as an example. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War came to the service on Oct. 10. The English dub then came out on Nov. 4. So, seeing as Spy X Family Cour 2 released on Oct. 1, the dub shouldn’t be that far off from now.

For anyone waiting until the complete first season is available to watch Spy x Family, Crunchyroll summarizes the plot of the series as:

World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!

That is everything you need to know about when the Spy x Family Cour 2 English dub will be coming out. We will be sure to update this guide when we know more about when the English dub will be released on Hulu.

