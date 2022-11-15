What Time Does Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 1 Go Live? Explained
Lock ‘n load!
Even though Activision’s latest iteration of its iconic military shooter franchise has been out for a few weeks now, its first official season hasn’t properly launched as of yet. In addition, alongside this, many fans are clamouring to get a taste of the company’s new free-to-play battle royale experience as well. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re wondering about one thing: What time does Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One go live? With that in mind, let’s get down to business, shall we?
Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date and Time
At the time of writing, Call of Duty Warzone will be releasing on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. That being said, Activision has released their games a few hours earlier than the proposed times before, but right now, it sounds like those are the targeted timeframes for Warzone 2’s global release.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season One Release Date and Time
Interestingly, Modern Warfare 2 Season One will launch at the same time as Warzone 2. This means that the first season of Modern Warfare 2 will launch on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.
So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on what time Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One go live. For more on the game, here’s Warzone 2’s full install size and how to pre-load the game, all the new gameplay changes explained, and our full review of Modern Warfare 2. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.
