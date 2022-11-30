What Is Hardtack in God of War Ragnarok? Explained

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

If you’ve been working your way through God of War Ragnarok, chances are you’ve heard the word ‘Hardtack’ get brought up in conversation. If you’ve never heard of this word before, there’s a good chance that you’re a little confused as to what it is. Well, fear not, as we’re here to run you through what Hardtack is in God of War Ragnarok.

What Is Hardtack?

Hardtack is a simple type of dense biscuit or cracker made from flour, water and sometimes salt. It’s inexpensive to make and long-lasting, which makes it the perfect snack to stock up on and consume on long adventures. After all, nobody wants to be starving in the middle of nowhere, only to find their supplies have perished!

Hardtack is used for sustenance in the absence of perishable foods. In real-life, it was commonly taken as a supply on ships embarking on long voyages, land migrations, and military campaigns. In other words, this isn’t some mythological food item.

Just like that, you’re that little bit more educated on exactly what Hardtack is, so you now know what Kratos, Atreus and the rest of the gang are talking about when it’s brought up in God of War Ragnarok. For more tips, tricks and guides on the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to get Dragon Claws and Dragon Teeth, the best skills to get early, and whose soul is in Atreus’ knife.

Related Posts