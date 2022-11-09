How to Get Dragon Claws & Dragon Teeth in God of War Ragnarok

Get all the crafting materials you’ll need for the Dragon Scale armor in God of War Ragnarok!

If you’re looking to get the platinum trophy for God of War Ragnarok, and net Kratos one of the coolest armor sets in the game, then you’re going to need to get plenty of Dragon Claws and Dragon Teeth. These crafting materials can’t be purchased from Brok and Sindri’s shop, nor are they found in the various chests scattered across the Nine Realms. Instead, you need to seek out a very specific location to find them.

Spoiler Warning: If you’re looking to avoid God of War Ragnarok with as few spoilers as possible, you may not want to know about the use of Dragon Claws and Dragon Teeth or where you can obtain them, as we do mention some quests here, too. Turn back now to enjoy the game spoiler-free while you still can!

Where to Find Dragon Claws & Dragon Teeth in God of War Ragnarok

Dragon Claws and Dragon Teeth are something you’ll get as part of your main story quest, but if you’re looking to craft all three parts of the Dragon Scale armor, you’ll need more than you receive from the main story quest.

As such, you’ll want to head to Vanaheim and travel to the ‘Crater Entrance’ Mystic Gateway. We’ve marked its location on the map below.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

When you’re here, you’ll find plenty of dragons, dreki and drakes just waiting to get into a fight with you. Defeat these and you’ll get Dragon Claws and Dragon Teeth as drops from them.

In fact, there’s a Favor you can pick up at The Crater that tasks you with taking down a number of other dragons. This should give you more than enough Dragon Teeth and Claws to craft all three parts of the Dragon Scaled armor.

Finally, if you’ve not already, go ahead and complete Freya’s Lost Peace. This is another Favor that you can complete, and at the very end of it, you’ll need to fight two Dreki. At least one of these should drop the Dragon Claws and Teeth that you need.

All Dragon Scaled Armor Crafting Requirements

There are three pieces of Dragon Scale armor that you’ll need to craft in order to unlock the Dragon Slayer silver trophy. We’ve noted these below, alongside the crafting materials you’ll need to craft them via Brok and Sindri.

Dragon Scaled Breastplate – 14,000 Hacksilver, 1 Dragon Claw, 2 Dragon Tooth

– 14,000 Hacksilver, 1 Dragon Claw, 2 Dragon Tooth Dragon Scaled Bracers – 10,000 Hacksilver, 10 Dragon Tooth

– 10,000 Hacksilver, 10 Dragon Tooth Dragon Scaled Girdle – 10,000 Hacksilver, 10 Dragon Tooth

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Dragon Claws and Dragon Teeth in God of War Ragnarok. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to change arrow type, what the colored bugs are on walls, and how to solve the geyser and gate puzzles in Svartalfheim.

