What Does Skjalfa Mean in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

In God of War Ragnarok, some time has passed since the events of the first game, meaning Kratos and Atreus have had plenty of time to learn a few new tricks. That includes some interesting new arrow-based attacks and phrases for everyone’s favorite Boy. Here is everything you need to know about what Skjalfa means in God of War Ragnarok.

What Does Atreus Say When He Shoots Arrows in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War (2018), Atreus is known to say three different Norse words when firing arrows from his Talon Bow, all depending on what is equipped: Nista means to strike or to nail; Ljósta means to strike or to hit; Þruma means thunderclap. This time around, he primarily says Skajlfa when firing green (energy) arrows.

In Norse, Skjalfa means shiver, shake, or quiver. Considering this attack often comes with a debuff that stops enemies or slows them down, the definition does make sense.

