Top 10 Best Movies Like Divergent

Fans of the Divergent Series never got to check out the story in full due to the cancellation of its final installment. But the movies continue to have a dedicated following that generally motivates viewers to look for alternatives that offer similar entertainment. Fortunately, there are more than several movies that take a spin on Divergent’s thematic qualities, with some marketed toward an older audience still delivering the same thrills and sense of adventure. So, here are 10 movies like Divergent that you should check out for your next binge watch.

Chaos Walking (2021)

Chaos Walking takes place in 2257, where the planet New World is populated only by men after a war caused the deaths of all women. When a young man named Todd discovers a wrecked ship with a female survivor, Viola, he takes it upon himself to protect her from danger.

Chaos Walking’s dystopian environment and class struggles are similar to Divergent, along with the overall mystery surrounding Viola. There’s also the theme of youngsters rising up against a regime imposed upon them, which is one of the main hooks for Divergent viewers. Chaos Walking takes its time to get into gear, but the graduals answers to Viola’s identity keeps the story ticking.

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Am Number Four follows the alien John Smith, who is the fourth of nine children sent to Earth to escape an invading race known as the Mogadorians. When John’s position is exposed, he has to evade the Mogadorians on Earth with the help of a trusted group of allies.

I Am Number Four’s fast-paced story and teen-based issues make it similar to Divergent, with the outline of a dedicated team of youngsters with differing personalities also connecting the movies. I Am Number Four might feel a bit incomplete since it was supposed to kickstart a franchise that never came to pass, but it still has enough thrills to entertain.

Ender’s Game (2013)

Ender’s Game depicts the training of the titular character, as he is selected along with a number of other gifted children to one day launch an attack on an alien race known as the Formics. As it goes in the young-adult genre, Ender comes across a larger conspiracy that makes him realize that the Formics might not be the real enemy.

The plot point of the main character’s status as a special personality is reminiscent of Tris’ role in the Divergent series. Much like her, Ender has to reconcile his beliefs with his mission at hand, with viewers encouraged to see the conflict he goes through to fight a war he doesn’t believe in.

Snowpiercer (2013)

Chris Evans might be known for starring in action thrillers like The Gray Man, but the actor has also been part of grittier material. Snowpiercer has him starring as Curtis Everett, the leader of a group of people who rise up against tyranny. The primary appeal of Snowpiercer is that it takes place on a perpetually moving train during an endless ice age.

Fans of Divergent will likely perceive Snowpiercer as more of an adult take on the same outline, as the movie details Everett’s adventure deep into the train. The characters come to realize that a class structure exists all the way to the core of the society they’re a part of, with the film dealing with the moral implications that comes with it. Of course, there’s a lot of action-packed material involved as well.

The Host (2013)

While viewers largely know Saorise Ronan for her Oscar-nominated performances or complex movies like See How They Run, she got her first big-budget leading role in The Host. It depicts the world overrun by a parasitic alien race called Souls. Protagonist Melanie is overcome by a Soul named Wanderer but ends up befriending her to share her body.

The Host becomes a story of friendship and redemption, as Wanderer comes to appreciate humankind and decides to help them while she and Emily communicate from the same body. Divergent fans will find The Host’s premise intriguing for the ethical questions it raises since both movies look into the concept of free will.

Ready Player One (2018)

Ready Player One is set in 2045 during a time when the world is primarily interested in a virtual reality simulation known as OASIS over their real lives. When the corporation behind OASIS offers the winner ownership of the company, protagonist Wade participates as well but ends up getting hunted after he learns of the corporation’s nefarious schemes.

The futuristic, dystopian elements in Ready Player One will feel close to home for Divergent fans, and it helps that the main characters have similar maverick-type mentalities. The film boasts gorgeous visuals and a blend between drama and comedy to have something for all kinds of audiences.

The 5th Wave (2016)

The 5th Wave is a science fiction thriller where Earth is attacked by aliens known as the Others, who plan on destroying humans in five waves. The first four ravage the planet through a mixture of plagues, climate disasters, disruption of technology, and possession of humans to have them kill each other.

Protagonist Cassie navigates this harsh new world before becoming part of a resistance group that try to put an end to the Others’ schemes. The 5th Wave is a lot harsher in presentation compared to other young-adult movies, but its thematic qualities of rebellion and perseverance will appeal to fans of Divergent. Additionally, The 5th Wave is impressive to watch for its massive disaster scenes that can be a sight to behold.

The Giver (2014)

A somber atmosphere and hope for the future are primary elements in young-adult movies and The Giver builds on it as its main outline. The story is set in a future where people are devoid of emotion and desires. Protagonist Jonas is selected to receive the only memories of history from The Giver but decides that humane feelings are too precious to keep locked up and plots to release them.

The Giver carries a very subtle pace in order to get viewers to understand how stifling it is to live in a world where emotions aren’t present. Fans of Divergent can certainly relate to it since The Giver builds on the former’s idea of how personality types shape the world. The Giver also benefits from the presence of acting heavyweights such as Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep.

The Maze Runner (2014)

The Maze Runner kicks off with a youngster named Thomas waking up in a maze-like structure where other males his age have also been trapped. After the arrival of a girl named Teresa, Thomas rallies the inhabitants to try and figure out a way to escape the deadly environment.

The Maze Runner has a complex storyline that unravels the further the characters get in their quest for freedom. It has thought-provoking themes of entrapment, paranoia, and rebellion, which are elements that Divergent fans are familiar with. The Maze Runner also lives up to its title by delivering highly entertaining puzzles the characters risk their lives in.

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games deserves credit as the young-adult film that put the dystopian genre on the map. Set in a society where impoverished youngsters from twelve districts are forced to fight in a gladiatorial stage, it shows Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s struggles to survive and defy the villainous Capitol.

Katniss and Divergent’s Tris have similar attitudes toward the world they live in, so fans of the latter series can see Katniss as an audience surrogate. The Hunger Games plants the seeds for future films to build on the protagonists’ defiance that begins a revolution, although the thrilling aspect of the gladiatorial arena is entertaining in itself. It’s no wonder the series will make a return with a prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

That does it for our picks for the best movies like Divergent. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more entertainment-related content, including our take on 10 directors we’d love to see in the MCU.

