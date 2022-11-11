11 Things to Do After Beating God of War Ragnarok (Post-Game/ End-Game)

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

Just because you’ve finished God of War Ragnarok’s story, doesn’t mean you can put your controller down and move onto the next game… or worse yet, go outside! No, there’s still plenty of things you can do around the Nine Realms to help you reach that all-important 100% completion and grab the platinum trophy. So, without further ado, let’s dive into what you and Kratos can be getting on with around the various realms.

Before you scroll any further, please be aware that this guide will contain some spoilers pertaining to God of War Ragnaroks’ narrative, not explicitly within the copy, but the end-game activities listed here may nod to some story beats that occur. We’ve tried to keep things vague and spoiler-free as best we can, though.

Find All Remnants of Asgard

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

As soon as the credits have finished rolling and you’re booted back into Midgard to go adventuring in the post-game, you’ll be given a quest to track down the Remnants of Asgard. This often requires you to visit areas marked on your map, defeating the enemies there, and looting anything in the vicinity.

It doesn’t take a whole lot of time, nor is it all that tricky to complete, but it does give you some added incentive to go ahead and re-explore the Nine Realms.

Complete the Crucible of Muspelheim Challenges

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Crucible of Muspelheim challenges return to haunt your every living moment in God of War Ragnarok. The moment you lose out on the time trials by a second because of an ill-timed axe throw will be emblazoned on your mind, but for those that love to really put their combat skills to the test, then the Crucible should be one of your first stops in God of War Ragnarok’s post-game content.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a silver trophy (Trials by Fire) tied to completing the trials of Muspelheim, so those looking to add Ragnarok’s platinum trophy to their collection will need to eventually visit the crucible. We’d recommend doing so after you’ve got a bunch of other weapon and armor upgrades, and got any remaining Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead you’ve yet to collect. Speaking of which….

Collect All Apples of Idunn & Horns of Blood Mead

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead are the items that are used to increase your max health and rage, respectively. Of course, they’re not a walk in the park to get, requiring you to complete some puzzles tied to Nornir Chests.

These are the chests that have runes on them, and you’ll need to find the corresponding runes in your surroundings and either ignite braziers, smash the rune pots, ring rune bells in quick succession, cycle through various options to find the matching rune or detonate them all at once in order to open the chest.

Actually finding the different runes scattered throughout your nearby surroundings can be pretty tricky, so make sure you’re keeping an eye out for them as you’re exploring. We found that they like to tuck them away at the top of hills or in the far distance, or in really tight crevices in rock formations.

Collecting all Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead not only makes Kratos incredibly powerful for any more fights he gets himself involved in, but also unlocks the ‘Fully Belly’ trophy.

Collect the Berserker Souls

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Scattered across the Nine Realms, you’ll find gravestones that have a small hole in them. Use the sword hilt you found on your adventures to interact with these and they’ll summon a Berseker that must be defeated in battle.

These berserkers are incredibly strong, so make sure you’re all prepared for a long fight ahead. The best approach for beating them is to take your time and don’t get too greedy when it comes to landing hits. Get a few in and then retreat to prepare for the berserker’s retort.

Complete Favors for Friends & Allies

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Depending on how much you ventured off the beaten path prior to beating the story, you may still have some favors to complete for friends and allies of Kratos and Atreus. For example, you’ll need to retrieve Lunda’s mystical orb, return the Hammer of the Rebellion, and complete all of the Crater Hunts.

Ragnarok’s side quests are actually some of the more interesting ones you’ll come across in any open-world game, so we’d highly recommend venturing out to go and complete these now. Especially if you’re looking for more of that quest-structured goodness that the main storyline provided you.

There are trophies for completing a number of these, such as the ‘New Friends’ trophy for fetching Lunda’s Orb, and ‘Rebel Leader’ for returning the Hammer of the Rebellion, so make sure you tick these off if you’re hunting down that coveted platinum trophy.

Explore with Ratatoskr’s New Yggdrasil Seeds

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ratatoskr isn’t just the greatest squirrel to grace video games ever, he also has his uses when you’ve finished the main story quests. By returning to him at Sindri’s house, you’ll be able to get access to new Yggdrasil Seeds which allow you to reach previously inaccessible areas of the different realms.

This not only makes completing some of the other entries on this list of things to do after beating God of War Ragnarok possible, but it also just makes revisiting the various realms that little bit more interesting. You’re not just retreading old ground, but exploring new routes and paths, too!

Find Any Remaining Collectibles

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Unsurprisingly, there are a ton of different collectibles to find scattered across the Nine Realms of God of War Ragnarok. These are:

All Flowers from each of the Nine Realms.

All of the books.

All artefacts.

All Lindwyrms.

All Stags of the Four Seasons.

All Odin’s Ravens.

There’s a varying amount of each of these collectibles. For example, there are only four stags and six Lindwyrms, but nine Flowers and a bunch of books and artefacts. The easiest way to find these is to use Ratatoskr’s new Yggdrasil Seeds to reach previously inaccessible areas of each Realm and use the various abilities you now have to thoroughly explore each world, one at a time.

This is arguably the biggest ‘grind’ in the post-game of God of War Ragnarok, but if you’re enjoying adventuring around the Nine Realms and want that platinum trophy, you’re going to have to get it done regardless!

Fully Upgrade Your Weapons & Armor

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

While this might not sound like the most exciting thing to do, we’d recommend upgrading armor and weapons whenever you can, as it’ll make things like the Muspelheim Crucible challenges and taking on the Berserker fights that little bit easier.

You’ll also need to fully upgrade one armor set for the ‘Ready for Commitment’ trophy, so if you’re working your way towards the platinum trophy, you’re going to have to do this anyway. Plus, who doesn’t want to see Kratos rocking the best weapons and armor in the game?

Fight Gna the Valkyrie Queen

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

There’s a new Valkyrie Queen in town in God of War Ragnarok, and fighting them is one of the toughest end-game activities you can take on in the game. Before taking this fight on, we’d highly recommend the following: get as many Idunn Apple and Horns of Blood Mead as you can; upgrade your weapons and armor as much as possible, and make sure you’ve maxed out your Runic Attacks. You’ll need every advantage you can get if you’re going to beat the Valkyrie Queen, and our guide on how to defeat Gna will certainly help, too, as we outline every attack you can expect from the formidable warrior.

Gna can be found tucked away just to the east of the Crucible challenges in Muspelheim. As we noted above, Gna is the hardest fight you’ll encounter in God of War Ragnarok, but the rewards for defeating her are certainly worth the effort. You’ll get a ton of XP, the Queen’s Armor for Freya, the Queen’s Roar Runic Summon, and the Rond of Obliteration for Kratos. This will also get you the ‘The True Queen’ trophy, taking you one step closer to the platinum, too!

Get God of War Ragnarok’s Platinum Trophy

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

With everything else on this list done and dusted, you’ll be more or less just a few trophies away from getting the platinum trophy.

Things like obtaining all shields, relics and sword hilts may require you to seek out a final few chests, and you’ll also need to craft the Dragon Scaled armor set and fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil. Some of these you might have already ticked off by completing and exploring the world in post-game, but these are likely the last few you’ll need to tick off your list.

Once God of War Ragnarok’s platinum trophy is all yours, you’ll have more or less finished everything there is to do in the game, at least until a possible New Game Plus mode drops.

Play Through on Give Me God of War Difficulty

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Okay, so you’ve got God of War Ragnarok’s platinum trophy, found all the collectibles, completed every quest, and basically have nothing left to do in your save.

You know what that means? It’s time to start over again but on the grueling ‘Give Me God of War’ difficulty. This makes the combat incredibly challenging and can only be selected when starting a new game. Be prepared for a serious challenge, though, as this really does dial up enemies to 11 in terms of damage they’ll take and damage they’ll deal. You’ll need to be on your A-game if you’ve any chance of surviving.

Related Posts