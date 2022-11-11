All Locations For A Stag of All Seasons Favor in God of War Ragnarok (Pure of Heart Trophy)

The idea of quests in gaming has been around for so long, but that doesn’t mean everything has to be structured the same way. In God of War Ragnarok, the Nine Realms can afford both Kratos and Atreus opportunities to explore and seek out new knowledge through different Favors, and it certainly helps to make the world a more lived-in place. So, for players hoping to learn how to complete the A Stag for All Seasons Favor in God of War Ragnarok, please read on.

As usual, there will be some spoilers ahead due to the nature of the Favor, so do not read ahead if you wish to experience things on your own.

A Stag of All Seasons Favor in God of War Ragnarok

To begin this Favor, you will have to approach any of the Stags of Season in The Crater region of Vanaheim. With the required info, it’s time to head back to Sindri’s House and speak to Ratatoskr to get the Yggdrasil Leaves feed required to complete the favor.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Now, the hunt begins.

The Stag of Winter

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Stag can be found near The Overgrown Tower Mystic Gateway. Simply make your way over to interact and show that you are a friend and not a foe.

The Stag of Autumn

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Easily spotted just next to the Mystic Gateway for The Sinkholes. Simply approach and feed it the Yggdrasil Leaves to get it to go home.

The Stag of Summer

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

A more involved search, it will require you to have gone through the process of opening the floodgates to let the rivers flow once more. Once you have done that, switch the time to daytime using the Celestial Altar, and swing over from the island where there were rock-throwing ogres. Here, you will find The Stag of Summer.

The Stag of Spring

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

If you have visited the Wishing Well in the middle of The Crater, you will be able to find The Stag of Spring within the cavern. Feed it and you are pretty much done with the Favor.

Once you have returned the final Stag, head back to Sindri’s and speak to Ratatoskr. You will be rewarded with a bunch of XP, 75 Whispering Slab, and the Rond of Disruption. Trophy hunters will also be happy to check off the Pure of Hart trophy for completing the favor.

That’s everything you’ll need to know about how to complete the A Stag for All Seasons Favor in God of War Ragnarok. For those needing more help, we have guides on how to Transmog your equipment, the best approach to defeating Gna, and the story behind Odin’s lost eye. For everything else, please check out the related content below.

