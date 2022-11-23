Is The Menu Film Based on a Book? Answered

Image Source: Searchlight Pictures

Mark Mylod’s violent black comedy is as rich and decadent as many of the meals at the heart of the film. Blending social commentary and classism with the cult of personality, The Menu is an entertaining slow-burn thriller that’ll satiate genre fans looking for a unique amalgamation of thought-provoking satire and chilling horror. For many moviegoers, you may be wondering: Is The Menu movie based on a book? Well, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ll answer that very question down below. Let’s get started. *claps hands*

Is The Menu Movie Based on a Book? Answered

We’ll cut right to the chase: No, The Menu horror film is not based on a book. It is, however, comprised of a screenplay written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy.

Reiss is well-known for his work as a senior writer at the satirical website, The Onion, and has also earned Primetime Emmy nominations for his contributions to the writing team on the Late Night with Seth Myers TV show. Meanwhile, Tracy is also largely known for his writing, with credits for two episodes of the popular political drama series, Succession.

Interestingly, The Menu’s script also appeared on The Blacklist, which is a list of esteemed screenplays that have yet to be made. There were even plans back in 2019 for Alexander Payne (the director behind 2004’s Sideways and 2013’s Nebraska) to helm the pic, with the award-winning Emma Stone set to star. Of course, the studio ended up switching up that aforementioned director and its star to Mark Mylod and Anya Taylor-Joy during production, which is the film that was ultimately released.

So, that about wraps things up. For more on The Menu, here’s an explainer outlining what Chef Slowik whispers to Tyler in the movie. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

Related Posts