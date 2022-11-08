Sonic Frontiers lets Sonic run loose across wide open fields, but are you able to do the same with other characters in the game?

Once upon a time, during the Dreamcast and Gamecube eras, it was a rare exception for a Sonic game to ship without multiple playable characters. Although more recent releases in the series have foregone this to focus more on Sonic himself, the experimentation of his latest release may have you wondering: can you play as other characters in Sonic Frontiers? Here is everything you need to know about if you can or not.

Can You Play as Other Characters in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

Sadly, the short answer is no, you cannot play as any character other than Sonic (and Super Sonic) in Sonic Frontiers. Though the game’s open world and linear cyberspace levels offer a plethora of content to experience, the only way to play through it is as the titular blue blur himself.

That isn’t to say that Sonic’s friends aren’t present this time around, however. Characters like Amy, Knuckles, and Tails feature prominently in the game’s main storyline, with each of them trading primary focus between one another for each zone of the game.

This means that even though you can’t play as any of them, Sonic will still be spending plenty of time interacting with his friends while uncovering the mysteries of the Starfall Islands for nearly all of Sonic Frontiers’ runtime.

Now that you know all there is to know about whether or not you can play as other characters in Sonic Frontiers, you may be keen on finding out just how long that runtime is. If so, you should head on over to Twinfinite’s guide explaining just that. If you’d like an overview of content in the game in terms of the actual number of zones and levels, we have you covered there, too.

Related Posts