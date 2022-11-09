How To Solve a Grave Mystery Puzzle in Sonic Frontiers

The Grave Mystery puzzle is one of Sonic Frontiers’ more challenging brainteasers. Here’s how to solve it in no time flat.

Towards the end of Kronos Island in Sonic Frontiers, players will be tasked with solving a laser beam puzzle. It’s titled “A Grave Mystery,” and involves lining up the beams to match a pattern on the ground. It’s one of the game’s more challenging puzzles, and if you want to get through it as fast as Sonic himself, here’s how to solve the Grave Mystery puzzle in Sonic Frontiers.

Grave Mystery Puzzle in Sonic Frontiers Explained

Before we get started on solving the Grave Mystery Puzzle, it’s important to get our labeling straight. The Grave Mystery puzzle allows you to move four different lasers to reach the solution, with each one resting at the four cardinal directions.

For the sake of clarity, we’ll be referring to these tombstones as North, East, South, and West, respectively. Additionally, a full “turn” in these directions refers to the tombstone laser connecting with a new tombstone (i.e. if it says to turn it to the right once, you’ll stop as soon as the laser connects with a new tombstone after moving to the right).

Without further adieu, here’s the quick, no-hassle solution to the Grave Mystery puzzle in Sonic Frontiers:

Turn the South tombstone to right once. Turn the North tombstone to the right twice. Turn the East tombstone to the left twice. Turn the West tombstone to the left once. Turn the East tombstone to the left once.

If you followed the instructions correctly, you’ll have cleared the puzzle and completed the pattern in no time at all. After completing the puzzle, a cutscene will play before allowing you to progress further into the game.

Now that you’ve learned how to solve the Grave Mystery puzzle in Sonic Frontiers, you can carry on through the rest of Kronos Island. If you’re interested in tips to help with the rest of the game, be sure to take a look at our guide going over the top five skills in Sonic Frontiers. Additionally, you may want to learn how many areas are left in the game.

